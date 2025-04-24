Larry’s Substack

Larry’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Staying the Course: Managing Behavioral Biases Amid Market Turmoil
In my April 8 Substack post, I discussed how, during periods of heightened uncertainty, investors often fixate on negative outcomes and discount the…
  
Larry Swedroe
Bear Markets are a Necessary Evil
With the sharp drop in US equities investors have experienced, and the questions I have been getting about the drop, I thought I would update a piece I…
  
Larry Swedroe
5
How Do Individual Investors Research Stocks?
“It is rather optimistic to think that the average individual investor gains an edge based on their own occasional minutes of research.”— Toomas Laarits…
  
Larry Swedroe
Quantitative Investing and Market Instability
Key Insights for Investors
  
Larry Swedroe
Tariffs, Recession, and Downside Risk in Private Debt
Global equities fell sharply in response to the economic uncertainty and increased risk of recession created by the introduction of President Trump’s…
  
Larry Swedroe
Is Investing a Science?
To address this question Andrew Berkin (head of research at Bridgeway) and I wrote an article that first described the scientific method and then…
  
Larry Swedroe
Balancing Risks and Opportunities: Navigating Investor Sentiment in Uncertain Times
Brief note on tariffs
  
Larry Swedroe
4
Navigating Uncertainty: Geopolitics, Fiscal Imbalance, and Market Risks
I’ve been getting lots of questions from investors and financial advisors alike about the markets.
  
Larry Swedroe
6
The Effect of FOMO Fever on Financial Markets
Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a psychological anxiety that prompts investors to worry about missing out on potentially lucrative investment…
  
Larry Swedroe
As Uncertainty Increases Investors Tend to Focus on the Possible Negative Outcomes
Understanding Market Reactions to Tariff Uncertainty
  
Larry Swedroe
Why Did Markets React So Negatively To Tariff Announcements
I have been asked why the market reacted so negatively when investors knew about the President’s plans to put in place large tariffs.
  
Larry Swedroe
2025 First Quarter Economic and Market Outlook
The first quarter has been all about geopolitical and economic policy uncertainty.
  
Larry Swedroe
6
© 2025 Larry Swedroe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture