The first quarter has been all about geopolitical and economic policy uncertainty. Laying off government workers puts upward pressure on unemployment, and imposing tariffs increases prices and lowers demand for foreign goods. DOGE employment cuts and tariffs combined are a mild temporary shock to the economy that will likely put modest upward pressure on inflation and modest downward pressure on GDP.

Policy Uncertainty Lowers Spending and Investment

Tariff policy is bad economics. Trump’s tariff strategy, and their ripple effects, remain unpredictable and with potentially severe downsides. Adding to the uncertainty is that the CBO has stated that the U.S. could face default by August if Congress doesn't address debt ceiling. Greater uncertainty causes consumers and companies to delay spending and investors to demand greater risk premiums, thereby lowering P/E ratios and stock prices. The greater level of uncertainty has the potential to spark an economic downturn (the leading index of economic indicators declined by 0.3% in February 2025 to 101.1 (2016=100), after a 0.2% decline in January, and a fall of 1.0% over the last six months), jeopardizing the administration’s otherwise strong policies (such as a focus on deregulation). For example, as shown in the chart below, the February NFIB survey of small businesses (which account for 80% of employment) shows that business uncertainty is near the highest levels since the survey started in the 1970s.

That uncertainty has led to a sharp decline in small business CAPEX spending plans.

Consumer Confidence has Fallen and Inflation Concerns Have Risen

US consumer confidence fell in March to the lowest level in four years on concerns about higher prices and the economic outlook amid the Trump administration’s escalating tariffs. The Conference Board’s gauge of confidence decreased 7.2 points to 92.9. In addition, the measure of expectations for the next six months dropped nearly 10 points to 65.2, the lowest in 12 years, while a gauge of present conditions declined more modestly. And inflation expectations over the coming year increased to the highest level in two years.

Investors dislike uncertainty and uncertainty is at high levels. With US equity valuations at high levels, there is little room for policy mistakes or geopolitical risks increasing. And with inflation concerns rising, the Federal Reserve might be reluctant to lower rates even if the economy slows.

Components of GDP growth

Consumer spending accounts for almost 70% of the US GDP. And with strong wage growth, low unemployment rate, and minimal layoffs the consumer remains a key driver of economic growth.

Impact/risks of Trump Policies

Risk of retaliatory threats to Chinese tariffs

• Tariffs on imports of US agriculture, chemical products and aircraft parts

• Exchange rate depreciation and export tax rebates

• Export bans on rare earth elements; China has banned exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the US, cutting off half of US supply

• Antitrust, national security and other penalties on US companies operating in China (US companies do large amounts of business in China)

• Sales of US Treasuries and Agencies, negatively impacting US interest rates

• Diversify trade relationships as with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world's largest free trade area, encompassing 15 Asia-Pacific countries and join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a high-standard trade agreement between 11 Pacific Rim countries.

Mass Deportations

As the chart below demonstrates, there could be a large negative impact on labor supply in many industries, increasing inflation pressures by reducing the supply of labor leading to higher wages.

Tax cuts would increase fiscal stimulus adding to inflationary pressures and creating further risks to the budget problems.

Budget Deficit

Empirical research has found that at moderate levels debt can improve growth, but at high levels (thresholds somewhere between 75% and 100%) it can become damaging (if the high ratio isn’t addressed and becomes persistent)—the debt becomes a drag on economic growth.

(See the 2011 study “The Real Effects of Debt,” the 2013 study “Does High Public Debt Consistently Stifle Economic Growth?,” the 2020 study “Debt and Growth: A Decade of Studies” and the 2021 studies “The Impact of Public Debt on Economic Growth” and “Public Debt and Economic Growth: Panel Data Evidence for Asian Countries.”)

The explanations for the negative economic impact include: higher interest rates (investors, particular foreign investors, may demand an increased risk premium), higher taxes (which lower incomes), restraints on the future ability to provide countercyclical fiscal policy to fight recessions (leading to greater economic volatility), the crowding out of private sector investment (reducing innovation and productivity) and growing interest payments consuming an increasing portion of the federal budget, leaving lesser amounts of public investment for research and development, infrastructure and education.

Already interest payments on our debt, which are set to rise significantly due to the Treasury Secretary Yellen’s policy of funding deficits with short-term debt, are now above 20% as a share of federal revenues, exceeding the previous high of 18.4 percent set in 1991. They are expected to continue climbing to nearly 23% by 2034. As the following chart illustrates, the large deficits we have accumulated since the Great Financial Crisis has led to a potential crisis, a tipping point that can be difficult to overcome if exceeded—with a decade entitlement spending and mandatory outlays will exceed 100% of federal revenues.

Fiscal problems could lead to a downgrade of Treasury debt, raising the funding cost of our debt and the debt of all US borrowers. Keep in mind that falling interest rates accounted for the largest share of S&P margin increases over the last two decades. Rising rates would put pressure on corporate margins and could also negatively impact the equity risk premium—at a time of near record high US equity valuations.

Deregulation

Increased regulation has been shown to negatively impact economic growth. In the chart below, note the surge in economically significant regulations under the Biden administration. According to the George Mason University Mercatus Center, for 80% of all new regulations passed from 2008-2012, there was either no regulatory impact analysis (RIA) prepared by the sponsoring agency, or the RIA only covered a minor part of the proposal. In addition, of all Federal rules finalized from 2003 to 2012, the office of regulation analysis only reported cost-benefit information on a very small fraction of them. A significant reduction in regulation could stimulate investment and economic growth, generating revenue to offset the loss of revenue from tax cuts.

US Fiscal Stimulus

The Federal budget deficit is projected to be once again about $1.9 trillion (6.5% of GDP)—fiscal policy continues to add stimulus through the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and defense spending.

We also continue to experience strong spending on artificial intelligence (AI), energy transition (including electrification of the grid), and data centers. Dell’Oro Group, a researcher, estimates that companies will spend $294 billion building and outfitting data centers this year. Microsoft alone plans to spend more than $80 billion on data centers in 2025, with half of that in the US. And the power needed for the largest hyperscale data centers is currently 1 GW, and estimates show that 18 GW of additional power capacity will be needed to service US data centers by 2030—the total power demand for New York City is currently around 6 GW, so there is a need to add three NYCs to the US power grid by 2030. As just one example, Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion this fiscal year building out data centers, with more than half of that projected spending through will be in the US.

Labor Markets

The aging population, restrictive immigration policies, layoffs among federal workers, and a small pool of shadow labor supply suggest that labor market participation could fall creating tighter labor markets. A tighter labor market via a drop in the participation rate could put upward pressure on nominal wage growth and, by extension, inflation. The effect could be offset by productivity improvements, allowing for a tight labor market without being a source of inflation.

The chart below shows that there were almost zero border encounters in February 2025. The sharp decline in immigration could result in a sharp decline in nonfarm payrolls over the coming months.

US job openings rose in January while firings fell and people quitting picked up, a rare bit of good economic data amid a recent sea of bad tidings. Available positions increased to 7.74 million from a revised 7.51 million reading in December, according to the US government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job openings remain above pre-pandemic averages despite a downward trend over the last three years, suggesting employers are still looking to hire. The so-called quits rate, on the other hand, which measures the percentage of people voluntarily leaving their jobs each month, rose to 2.1%—the highest since July.

Housing

Since the Fed began to raise interest rates in March 2022, housing starts have declined significantly, in particular, multifamily housing starts for rent have declined almost 50%. Thus, we know that multifamily completions will decline significantly in 2025 and 2026. Combined with a historically low rental vacancy rate rent inflation could start to rise later this year, putting upward pressure on the CPI index, keeping inflation, and, thus interest rates, higher for longer.

Equity Markets

High US valuations leave little margin of error at a time when significant risks exist, both economically and geopolitically. And while the economic outlook for the US Is stronger than the weak outlook for Europe, UK, and China, 41% of revenues in the S&P 500 come from abroad. If we have a recession in Europe and a continued slowdown in China, it will have a significant negative impact on earnings for S&P 500 companies.

High US valuations combined with the economic and geopolitical uncertainty led to a 4% loss in the first quarter for the S&P 500. U.S.mid and small caps fared worse with the S&P MidCap 400® and S&P SmallCap 600® falling by 6% and 9%, respectively. US value stocks produced more mixed results with Dimensional’s Value ETF (DFLV) returning +1.8%, while its small value ETF (DFSV) lost 8.5%.

International equities fared much better with the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) returning 8.1%. Intenational value stocks also outperformed as Dimensional’s International Small Value ETF (DISV) returned 9.7% and its International Value ETF (DFIV) returned 11.2%. See below for a discussion on policy shifts that could lead to a continuation of international outperformance.

European Fiscal Stimulus

Europe has announced significant fiscal stimulus to boost defense spending in response to the Ukraine conflict and concerns over reduced U.S. support. Here are the key measures:

ReArm Europe Initiative: The European Commission unveiled an €800 billion ($841 billion) plan to enhance defense capabilities across EU nations. This includes €650 billion unlocked by allowing member states to increase defense spending by 1.5% of GDP over four years and €150 billion in loans for joint procurement of military equipment such as air defense systems, drones, and cybersecurity measures.

Military Aid to Ukraine: The EU is considering doubling its military aid to Ukraine this year, potentially reaching €40 billion ($43 billion), up from €20 billion provided last year.

Flexibility in Fiscal Rules: To facilitate increased defense spending, the EU plans to relax its Stability and Growth Pact rules, which limit budget deficits, enabling member states to raise their military budgets without breaching fiscal regulations.

Additional Proposals: Other funding sources include repurposing untapped COVID-19 recovery funds (€100 billion), redirecting parts of the EU Cohesion Fund (€50 billion), and potentially liquidating Russia's frozen assets (€300 billion).

These measures reflect Europe's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics. They will stimulate economic growth (and corporate earnings) and likely increase inflation. Both effects are likely to put upward pressure on European interest rates and provide support for the Euro versus the dollar.

Investor Takeaways

While the US economy looks to be on stable ground (unemployment and new claims for unemployment remain low), there are risks that investors should not ignore.

· Elevated and increasing fiscal deficits (not just in the US but in most of the developed world, with Germany among the exceptions) which can crowd out private investments, negatively impacting growth. · Increasing geopolitical tensions (the Middle East, Ukraine, Taiwan) which can lead to rising commodity and energy prices from global disruptions. · The risk of rising wages if the labor market tightens due to reduced immigration and increased deportation leading to a rekindling inflation. · Increased tariffs and US economic nationalism (which can easily become outright protectionism, leading to global trade wars). · The potential for a successful cyberattack on our financial system or our infrastructure. · While the markets are still anticipating further interest rate cuts by the Fed, there is the risk that the strength of the economy combined with sticky inflation could cause the Fed to have to raise interest rates at some point in 2025. When constructing portfolios investors should be sure to not make the mistake of treating even the unlikely as impossible and what they think of as likely as certain. Given the still high level of valuations of US equities (mainly large cap growth stocks), the markets appear to have priced in a very low probability of any of these risks appearing.

Hedging versus Diversifying

Prudent investors know that they should hedge (buy insurance) the known risks (like buying life, disability, car and homeowner’s insurance), and diversify against the unknown (or highly uncertain) risks. Adding assets (such as reinsurance and long-short factor funds) with low to no correlation with economic cycle risks helps to reduce portfolio tail risk and that reduces sequence risk for retirees. In addition, the continuation of high fiscal deficits creates the risk of more volatility in inflation. Another risk to inflation is the transition to a greener economy—by shifting away from cheaper methods of production and consumption that are less environmentally friendly. Thus, investors exposed to this risk should consider holding more assets (such as floating rate debt, TIPS, gold, commodities, and real assets such as real estate and infrastructure) that typically benefit from higher inflation.

Advisors and Investors should be prepared for volatility, especially if Congress is unable to avoid a shutdown of the government or a default on our debt, trade tensions increase, geopolitical risks increase, or we have a financial accident. One way to address the risks, making the portfolio more resilient to “Black Swan” type events, is to diversify exposure to risk assets to include other unique sources of risk that have historically had low to no correlation with the economic cycle risk of stocks and/or the inflation risk of traditional bonds but have also provided risk premiums. The following are alternative assets that may provide diversification benefits. Alternative funds carry their own risks; therefore, investors should consult with their financial advisors about their own circumstances prior to making any adjustments to their portfolio.

· Reinsurance: The asset class looks attractive, as losses in recent years have led to dramatic increases in premiums, and terms (such as increasing deductibles and tougher underwriting standards) have become more favorable. Those changes led to returns being well above historical averages in 2023 and 2024. Investors can consider such funds SRRIX, SHRIX, and XILSX. In the first quarter each of these funds experienced small losses (-0.9%, -1.6%, and -0.2%, respectively) due to the massive fires in Los Angeles.

· Private middle market lending (specifically senior, secured, sponsored, corporate debt): This asset class also looks attractive, as base lending rates have ri-0.2%sen sharply, credit spreads have widened, lender terms have been enhanced (upfront fees have gone up), and credit standards have tightened (stronger covenants). Investors can consider such funds as CCLFX and CELFX. In the first quarter both returned about 2.2%.

· Long-short factor funds. Investors can consider such funds as QRPRX and QSPRX. In the first quarter they returned 11.6% and 10.8%, respectively.

· Commodities. Investors can consider such funds as DCMSX. In the first quarter it returned 8.0%.

· Trend following (time-series momentum): It tends to perform best when needed most, during extended bear markets. Investors can consider funds such as AQMIX. In the first quarter it returned 4.3%.

Cautionary warning

My 50 plus years of experience has taught me that one of the biggest and most common mistakes investors make is that they focus on forecasting the future (which is not only unknowable, but also likely filled with future unpredictable large drawdowns), instead of focusing on managing risks. That is why my reviews of the market and economy focus on risks, not specific forecasts. This tendency is a major failure for two reasons. First, investors are on average highly risk averse. Second, stock returns are not even close to being normally distributed, with large losses occurring with much greater frequency than if the distribution of returns was normally distributed. The conclusion investors should draw is that their focus should be on minimizing the risks of large losses, making their portfolios more resilient to “black swan” events—or as Nassim Nicholas Taleb recommends, building portfolios that are “antifragile.” To do that you need to include a significant allocation to assets whose risks are not highly correlated with the economic and geopolitical risks of equities and the inflation and credit risks of bonds.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest, Enrich Your Future: The Keys to Successful Investing. He is also a consultant to RIAs, educating them on investment strategies. Remember to subscribe to my columns.