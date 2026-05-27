Hendrik Bessembinder has spent years asking one of the most important and counterintuitive questions in investing: if the stock market creates enormous wealth in aggregate, why do most individual stocks fail? In his March 2026 study “One Hundred Years in the U.S. Stock Markets,” Bessembinder extended his 2018 research, “Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?” to cover a full century of U.S. market history—every common stock listed between January 1926 and December 2025.

The study encompassed 29,754 stocks issued by 29,081 firms, drawing on the Center for Research in Security Prices database. The picture that emerges is humbling.

A Century of Every U.S. Stock Ever Listed

Bessembinder measured outcomes two ways. The first is the buy-and-hold return— what a dollar invested at a stock’s first listing date grew to by the time it was either delisted or the study ended, with dividends reinvested. The second is shareholder wealth creation, which asks how much richer shareholders became in dollar terms compared to parking their money in Treasury bills. SWC accounts for dividends, share repurchases, and new share issuances—reflecting what shareholders in aggregate actually experienced. He found that the average stock was only in the database for 11.7 years, and the annualized value-weighted market return was 10.1%.

Key Findings

You can read the rest of my Wealth Management article here.