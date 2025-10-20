Stephen Nesbitt’s second edition of “Private Debt: Yield Safety and the Emergence of Alternative Lending,” arrives at a pivotal moment. As CEO and CIO of Cliffwater LLC, Nesbitt brings institutional expertise to what has become one of the fastest-growing corners of finance—private credit. His book manages a difficult balance: it’s comprehensive enough for sophisticated investors yet accessible enough for those just entering this complex market.

What Makes This Book Essential

Private credit has exploded since the Great Financial Crisis, yet many investors struggle to understand its nuances. Nesbitt addresses this gap by systematically covering the full spectrum of private debt strategies: corporate direct lending, asset-backed lending, mezzanine debt, real estate loans, royalties, venture debt, CLOs, specialty finance, structured equity, and more. Each chapter delivers what investors actually need—market size, structure, expected returns, risks, and actionable investment strategies.

The Risk Premium Framework: A Standout Feature

The book’s most valuable contribution may be its dissection of risk premiums in US middle market lending. Rather than treating yields as a black box, Nesbitt reveals how returns build layer by layer, each reflecting a distinct, non-diversifiable risk:

The foundation starts with SOFR (the secured overnight financing rate), then adds the spread on publicly-traded broadly syndicated loans—compensation for credit risk.

From there, four additional premiums emerge:

Illiquidity premium (~2.8%): Upper middle market loans (companies with $25-150 million EBITDA) command this spread over BSLs despite similar credit quality, purely for being private

Non-sponsor premium (~1.7%): Loans to companies without private equity backing carry additional risk, reflected in higher yields

Size premium (~1.6%): Lower middle market borrowers (under $10 million EBITDA) mirror the small-cap premium familiar from equity markets

Subordination premium (~3.3%): Second lien and subordinated debt sit lower in the capital structure, demanding substantially higher returns

This framework transforms private credit from an opaque alternative into a transparent, understandable investment. Investors can now evaluate whether they’re being adequately compensated for the specific risks they’re assuming.

Confronting the Smoothing Problem

Nesbitt doesn’t shy from inconvenient truths. He tackles the “smoothing” issue that plagues private asset valuations—where infrequent pricing artificially dampens volatility and masks correlations with public markets. This makes private assets appear less risky and more diversifying than they actually are.

The good news? Nesbitt’s research shows this problem is far less severe in high-quality, floating-rate private credit than in private real estate or private equity. Still, his willingness to address this head-on rather than sweep it under the rug builds credibility.

Practical Implementation Guidance

Beyond theory, the book provides concrete implementation advice: how to evaluate Business Development Companies and other investment vehicles, how to structure a direct loan portfolio, and critically, how to diversify across managers and sectors to minimize idiosyncratic risks. These practical sections prevent the book from being merely academic.

Who Should Read This

This book serves three audiences equally well:

Individual investors curious about accessing an asset class once reserved for institutions will find clear explanations without condescension.

Financial advisors need to understand private credit as clients increasingly ask about it—this provides the foundation.

Institutional investors will appreciate the rigorous analysis and historical data that can inform allocation decisions.

Final Verdict

In a market awash with promotional material masquerading as education, Nesbitt delivers genuine insight. “Private Debt” is neither a sales pitch nor an academic treatise divorced from reality. It’s a clear-eyed, data-driven examination of an asset class that has fundamentally reshaped institutional portfolios and is now reaching individual investors.

Whether you’re considering your first private credit allocation or refining an existing strategy, this book belongs on your desk.

Rating: Highly Recommended

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.