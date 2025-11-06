Research shows that hedge funds often play a very different game from mutual funds. While mutual fund managers tend to ride momentum, hedge funds lean contrarian.

In their recent study, “Hedge Funds, Short Sales, and the 52-Week High,” published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Finance (September 2025), Yixuan Rui and Robert Durand examined how hedge funds adjust portfolio positions when two powerful signals converge:

High short interest–when a significant portion of a company’s shares are being sold short by bearish investors, a sign that many investors are betting against the stock. Proximity to the 52-week high–when a stock’s current price are close to or falling away from their 52-week high (a common psychological anchor where valuations are scrutinized more carefully).

Together, these signals create a tension between optimism (price strength) and pessimism (short selling). Rui and Durand studied how hedge funds navigate this setup using data on U.S. equities from 1980–2017, focusing on larger, liquid stocks to ensure institutional relevance. They focused on two groups of stocks: Low-Low and High-High. The first group is in the lowest decile of firms ranked by their 52-week high ratio, and those in the lowest decile are ranked by their short interest ratio. The second group comprises firms in the top deciles, ranked by their 52-week high and short interest ratios.

Key Findings