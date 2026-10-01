My June 5, 2026 Substack column analyzed the Calamos U.S. Equity Autocallable Income ETF (CAIE). I was recently asked to perform a similar analysis on the Calamos Nasdaq Autocallable Income ETF (CAIQ). To perform the analysis I spoke at length with the Calamos people who built the fund.

What CAIQ Is

CAIQ holds a total return swap. It references a weekly laddered portfolio of 52 or more autocallable notes, with the collateral held in the fund itself in box spreads that are used to synthetically borrow or lend money at fixed, low rates and Treasury bills. (Box spreads are an advanced options strategy that combines a bull spread and a bear spread to create a virtually risk-free, delta-neutral position.) Each note references a single volatility-controlled version of the Nasdaq-100. In plain terms, the investor is selling a long-dated, deep out-of-the-money put. It would be easy to mistake the wrapper to obscure that. It is not. Calamos describes the strategy plainly as put-writing with equity-like risk.

Selling options for premium harvests the variance risk premium, the documented tendency, across stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies, for implied volatility to exceed the volatility that actually shows up. The seller is paid for bearing the risk that volatility spikes. It is a payment for real risk, which for tax purposes is treated as return of capital (creating tax efficiency).

Return of Capital Is Not Principal Coming Back

Return of capital is a tax classification. It describes distributions a fund makes in excess of its taxable income. It does not mean the fund lacks economic earnings, and it does not mean investors are getting their own money back. CAIQ’s NAV is above its $25 inception level, and the fund’s since-inception total return at NAV was 12.41% as of 7/27/26.

Calamos made the distribution tax efficient on purpose, and the mechanism is worth understanding because ordinary-income treatment on a 17%+ payout would erode after-tax returns. The reason the distributions are classified this way is structural: the option premium never reaches the fund as premium or coupon income. The reason is that the fund neither writes the options nor holds a note. Instead, CAIQ holds a total return swap on the MerQube index (MQAUTOQL), and the autocallable coupons are synthetic—accreting to the index level instead of being paid out. Thus, what would arrive as a coupon in a note instead arrives at the fund as price appreciation on the swap, which is capital in character. In other words, by being classified as return of capital, it defers the tax to sale, at capital-gains rates. The treatment has been reviewed by Calamos’s tax advisor (EY) and fund auditor (Deloitte).

In some cases, the deferred tax is not merely postponed–it is eliminated entirely. Because return of capital lowers the cost basis over time, a long-term holder builds a large, embedded gain. An investor who donates appreciated shares held more than a year to a qualified charity generally deducts their full market value and never pays the deferred capital-gains tax on the appreciation. An investor who holds until death passes the shares to heirs at a stepped-up basis, and the embedded gain is forgiven. In both cases the deferred tax is not merely postponed but eliminated.

Counterparty Risk Is Materially Mitigated

It would be easy to treat the J.P. Morgan exposure as if it were an unsecured note. It is not. CAIQ reaches the strategy through a swap governed by a credit support annex, with the full mark-to-market value posted as collateral to a segregated account at State Street every night, as the rules for a 40-Act fund require. If J.P. Morgan failed, shareholders would be made whole from collateral the fund already controls. If the same exposure came as a structured note, that credit risk would be real. The collateralized ETF structure effectively eliminates it.

The swap is also a binding legal contract. Neither party can unwind it alone, and both are bound to its terms through maturity. So the scenario I worried about, a terminated swap crystallizing the loss, cannot simply be triggered. As the fund grows, Calamos can also spread the exposure across more than one counterparty, capacity it estimates at upwards of $30 billion. J.P. Morgan is the counterparty, but the fund does not depend on J.P. Morgan’s solvency.

The Ladder Is Time Diversification

The ladder is time diversification, not asset diversification. The fund holds 52 or more single-index notes, issued on different dates, with different starting levels and maturities, none more than 5% of the portfolio. That addresses the timing risk a single note carries (Benefits of Laddering in Autocallable Strategies), a real risk worth noting. Positions are marked daily and the methodology is public.

The Fees Are Not Stacked

Investors pay one management fee of 0.74%. There is no second layer of direct management fees. The swap financing cost, SOFR plus 10 basis points, is disclosed in the published holdings. The dealer’s economics on the underlying notes are already inside the index returns, so the roughly 17%+ coupon and the index history are net of them.

The collateral is also worth understanding. The cash behind the swap is invested in box spreads through the Calamos Tax-Aware Collateral ETF (CBOX), whose fee is waived for this fund, and it has earned roughly SOFR plus 40 basis points. What makes the fee picture unusual is that the collateral actively works against it. The cash behind the swap earns roughly SOFR plus 40 basis points - 30 basis points more than the 10 basis points paid to finance the swap - and that surplus offsets a meaningful portion of the 0.74% management fee. The math nets to about 44 basis points in total cost: 0.74% minus the roughly 0.30% net collateral benefit.

How Volatility Targeting Works

This mechanism is the heart of the product.

The reference index (MQUSQVA) is managed to a 35% volatility target. It levers up in calm markets, when volatility is lower, and de-levers in turbulent ones, when volatility spikes. When the Nasdaq-100’s implied volatility runs near 17.5%, the index carries about twice the market’s exposure. When Nasdaq-100 volatility spiked to about 80% in March 2020, it cut exposure to less than half. That 35% is the index’s internal volatility target, not the volatility the investor experiences, and it governs how much premium the strategy is paid. The fund holds coupon-bearing notes on that index, and those notes deliver a return whose volatility is closer to the Nasadaq-100’s own, around 20%. So, the investor is paid as if selling options on a 35% index but lives with roughly Nasdaq-like volatility. The coupon runs roughly SOFR plus 13-14% per note. With SOFR near 3.7%, that is the roughly 17% headline. Fluctuations in coupon levels are driven by interest rates rather than by the day-to-day swings in implied volatility that buffets an ordinary note, because the volatility target holds the volatility input steady. There is no target distribution to defend or cut. The fund pays out what the index collects.

Going back to 2005, the index behind CAIQ, MQAUTOQL, has never had a note breach its principal barrier. That span includes both the 2008-09 financial crisis and the COVID crash, and it means that every note in the laddered portfolio has returned par at maturity or been called away early. For context, the S&P 500 version of the same strategy (MQAUTOCL) saw 2.8% of notes breach their barriers during the financial crisis. The Nasdaq-100 tends to recover faster after a drawdown, which is part of why its notes carry a 30% barrier instead of 40%.

Volatility targeting is what let the Nasdaq version avoid the breaches the S&P 500 version experienced, and COVID is where the mechanism is easiest to see working in real time. By the end of February 2020, the reference index was already down to about 0.53x exposure to the Nasdaq-100. As implied volatility spiked, past 40% by March 5 and above 69% by March 19, the index cut exposure further. Over the drawdown the Nasdaq-100 fell about 27% to 28%; the CAIQ index fell about 7% to 8%.

The 2008-09 financial crisis is the harder test, and the one where the mechanism cuts the other way. Because the decline was slow and prolonged rather than sudden, the index carried its highest exposure, roughly 1x to 1.5x, precisely when the market was falling, and the CAIQ reference index fell about 71% against the Nasdaq-100’s 54%. That is the one setting where the strategy can fall further than the index it references: a grinding decline that starts from a calm, low-volatility period. Even so, no notes breached their barriers and no principal was lost. Five-year maturities gave notes time to recover before their barrier was tested at maturity, and the Nasdaq-100’s faster recovery did the rest.

There is also the matter of dividend risk, and here the index does something innovative. It is built on a Nasdaq-100 index (MQUSQVA) optimized for autocallable note performance through stabilizing volatility and dividends. That removes dividend risk from the bank’s pricing model. A bank that writes autocallables on the cash index (total return or price return) has to forecast dividends, and it loses if that forecast is wrong. Many European banks learned this in 2020, when companies slashed dividends in the COVID shock and the banks that expected to receive those dividends did not, ultimately suffering loss. CAIQ’s framework removes that exposure.

In place of the real dividend, the index applies a fixed 6% synthetic dividend, called a decrement, and its link to the coupon is the part worth understanding. A forward price is the market’s best estimate of where the index will trade later, and subtracting a dividend pulls that estimate down. The lower the index is expected to trade, the more valuable the put the fund is selling, because the put is more likely to pay out. So, subtracting a fixed 6% a year rather than the Nasdaq-100’s real ~0.55% dividend pushes the forward down, raises the premium the fund collects, and lifts the coupon. The reference index grows about 6% a year slower than the real Nasdaq-100 as a result, but that drag is on the index’s price, not on the fund’s return, because the fund holds notes that pay the coupon rather than tracking the index. So, the higher coupon flows through. A decrement is additive in this case, as it adds about 6% a year to the coupon.

NAV Erosion Is Not the Expected Outcome

It might seem the NAV must decline if distributions are mostly return of capital. The record says otherwise. CAIQ’s NAV is above its $25 inception level. Across the index history back to May 2005, no 5-year rolling window ended below the -30% barrier, and the benchmark data shows 0.0% of notes breached the barrier with 0% total loss of principal. The rest of the time the price-return series sits at par when the market is flat or positive, at a discount to par when the market is negative and returns to par as the market recovers. By design, the notes mature or are called at par. Unlike a covered-call strategy, they are not built to cap the rebound after a drawdown. This is much different from selling off upside as the market declines and eroding NAV over time. It is more akin to a basket of bonds that are called or mature at par as long as the equity market is not down too far.

Note Pricing

The note pricing behind CAIQ deserves scrutiny. My discipline is to ask not whether you will make money, since a put writer usually does in a rising market, but whether you are paid the market’s fair price for the risk. Calamos puts fair value near 20.0% against the roughly 18% the fund receives, so the implied 2.0% spread is the dealer’s profit. That is well below the 4 to 5% overpricing the research found in retail notes, and the wrapper buys liquidity and transparency those notes never had. But the coupon still sits below the fair value of the risk, and investors should know it. We can see this borne out in the “coupon math” of a single autocallable note with the same parameters.

Take one individual note within the laddered index. It runs for five years against the MerQube Nasdaq-100 Vol Advantage Index, with a barrier 30% below the starting level that is tested only at maturity (European style). Here is how J.P. Morgan builds the coupon on that note, data as of July 2026. The table below breaks the coupon into its components, showing exactly where the ~17% comes from.

Breakdown of a Single Autocallable Note

The coupon is easiest to read as two parts. Because the position is fully collateralized, it starts from the five-year risk-free rate, about 3.7%. Everything above that, another 14.3 points, is the premium earned for selling the downside risk. Add the two and you reach about 18%. So, when the coupon is described as the risk-free rate plus a 14.3 point spread, or simply as about 18%, those are the same number the table reaches line by line.

The pieces in between are where that premium comes from. The vanilla put is the raw cost of the 30% downside protection, and a 30%-out-of-the-money put is worth about 2.9%. The 35% volatility target adds roughly another 1.5%, because the index is sized to behave as if it were about 1.5x as volatile as the Nasdaq-100 usually is, which amplifies the premium that selling the put earns. The 6% synthetic dividend adds about 6% more, by the forward-price mechanism described earlier. The autocall provision subtracts about 0.5%, the price of letting the note redeem early at par when the index is flat or higher. And the conditional coupon strip adds about 6.4%. That strip is the set of digital options that pay the coupon on each observation date the index is above the barrier, and selling it is the core of the income. Those pieces sum to about 20.0% - fair value for the risk - and about 2.0% comes back out as the dealer’s hedge costs, with the implied dealer’s profit embedded in them, leaving the roughly 18% gross indicative coupon. After the fund’s fee, offset by the collateral, the net coupon is close to 17.6%.

The payoff is then easy to state. If the Nasdaq-100 is higher, flat, or down by less than 30% at maturity, the investor collects the coupon and gets par back, earning about 17.6% a year after cost. If the Nasdaq-100 finishes more than 30% below where it started, the investor takes the index’s loss from that starting level, cushioned by the coupons already collected. In exchange for the roughly 17.6% coupon, the investor gives up any annual return above it. In a year the Nasdaq-100 returns 25%, CAIQ still pays about 17.6%.

The capped upside, the left-tail risk below the barrier, and the risk-free base are together what fund the high, steady income. The volatility target holds the volatility input steady, so each new coupon moves mainly with interest rates, not with market volatility or dividends, and laddering 52 or more of them smooths the result. As new money comes in, the fund sizes up the swap tied to the laddered index, MQAUTOQL.

The second reservation I have is the data. The live index history goes back to May 2005. The benchmark data shows over 95% of coupons paid, with 0.0% of notes breaching the barrier, over the May 2005 to May 2026 window. That record is encouraging, but the worst equity tails on record, 1929 to 1932, 1973 to 1974, 1987, and 2000 to 2002, are not in it. Equity markets have a long habit of underpricing fat-tail risk. A position in CAIQ should be sized knowing that the deepest tail risk is the part the data can show us least well.

Who Should Consider It