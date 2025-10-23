Dear friends,

I’m writing today with genuine gratitude. Just one month after introducing paid subscriptions, we’ve reached 100 paid subscribers. When I started this column and offered it free for six months, I had hoped that enough people would be willing to pay for it to make the effort worthwhile. Now, just one month later, 101 of you have decided that this is worth $8 a month (or $80 for the year). You’ve voted with more than your attention; you’ve voted with your support. More importantly, it tells me that what I’m creating has real value in your life. That it’s worth prioritizing. That it matters.

I want you to know that I don’t take that lightly. Every paid subscription represents a commitment on your part, and I’m committed to honoring that with my best work. I’m committed to the deeper dives, the challenging questions, the pieces that take time to research and craft properly—the kind of writing that’s only possible when a community like this one says, “Yes, keep going.”

Thank you for being part of this first hundred. And thank you for believing in what we’re building here.

Finally, if you have found my articles helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you would recommend the column to others. And if you do recommend someone who becomes a paid subscriber I would be happy to return the favor by sending you an electronic copy of one of my books. Just have the new paid subscriber message me with note letting me know who recommended them, provide your email, and let me know which book you would like to receive.

With appreciation,

Larry Swedroe

P.S. — As always, I’d love to hear from you. What would you like to see more of? What’s working? Hit reply and let me know.