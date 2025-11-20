Dear Friends,

Less than a month ago, I thanked the first 100 paid subscribers. Today we’re at 150. What strikes me most isn’t just the growth—it’s that you’re actively sharing this with others.

To those 50 of you who’ve joined since my last note: welcome. You’re joining readers who appreciate thoughtful analysis and evidence-based thinking.

And to all of you: thank you for making this sustainable. Thank you for voting with more than your attention.

My original referral offer still stands: If you refer someone who becomes a paid subscriber, just let me know, providing their name and I’ll send you an electronic copy of any of my books. Just message me with your name, email address, and which book you’d like.

Here’s to what we’ll build together and the conversations we will have along the way

With appreciation,

Larry Swedroe

P.S. — I’m always listening. What topics would you like me to tackle? What questions keep you up at night? Hit reply and let me know.