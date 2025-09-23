I began posting my own columns on Substack back in February. Thank you so much for reading and supporting this blog over the past six + months. My goal was to share accessible, useful commentary—and to build a community of curious-minded readers.

Starting October 1, I’ll be introducing a paid subscription option, $80 per annum, or $8 per month. Free articles aren’t going away; I’ll continue to make some posts open to everyone, including posting links to my articles that I write for Financial Advisor, Wealth Management, Alpha Architect, and Morningstar, as well as occasional free access to some pieces. However, most new content will be reserved for subscribers—this change will help support the time and research that goes into every piece, and ensure the newsletter remains valuable for all.

If you’ve enjoyed following along or learned something useful, I’d be grateful for your support. Paid subscribers will get access to deeper dives and more frequent updates.. The goal remains the same: useful, practical insights that make investing and markets a little clearer for everyone.

Thank you again for reading, sharing, and helping grow this space. There’s much more to come!