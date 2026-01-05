During a recent interview with Jack Lempart of ETF Atlas, I was asked about determining the appropriate allocation to alternative investments and whether a simple 1/N approach—equally weighting across N assets—was adequate. The question prompted me to articulate a framework I’ve developed over years of research and practice. Here’s my answer, which I believe reveals a significant gap between best practices and what most investors actually receive from their advisors.

Starting With First Principles

Let’s begin where all good investment thinking should start: with first principles. The empirical evidence demonstrates that while markets are not perfectly efficient, they are sufficiently efficient to make active management a loser’s game. When markets are highly efficient, the result is that all risk assets should eventually offer similar risk-adjusted returns once we properly account for all relevant risks. And by “all risks,” I don’t just mean standard deviation; I mean the complete picture including skewness, kurtosis, illiquidity and correlation with other portfolio assets.

This observation leads to a powerful conclusion: investors should “hyperdiversify,” adding as many qualifying assets as possible to their portfolios. But what makes an asset qualify? In Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing, which I co-authored with Andy Berkin, we established clear criteria. Any premium must be:

• Persistent across long time periods

• Pervasive across markets, geographies and asset classes

• Robust to various definitions and implementations

• Implementable after accounting for real-world costs

• Explainable through risk-based or behavioral theories

These criteria aren’t arbitrary. They’re designed to minimize, if not eliminate, the risk of data-mining outcomes—those seductive correlations that lack causation and disappear when you need them most.

Yes, 1/N Is A Good Starting Point

With this foundation established, I can now answer the original question: Yes, a 1/N approach is indeed a good starting point. Equal weighting across qualifying alternatives has theoretical appeal and avoids the hubris of assuming we can predict which alternatives will outperform. But—and this is crucial—it’s only a starting point.

Four Adjustments To The 1/N Framework

A thoughtful allocation strategy requires adjusting the equal-weight baseline based on four key considerations:

