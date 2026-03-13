Regular readers know I’ve been writing frequently about private credit, and Cliffwater in particular. This reflects the volume of questions I receive — both in my consulting work with RIAs and from readers of my books and articles across Substack, Alpha Architect, Financial Advisor, Wealth Management, and Morningstar. My goal is straightforward: help investors make informed decisions rather than react to hype or misinformation from media outlets whose incentive is engagement, not education. (Note that I have made these articles available to all subscribers, not just the paid ones.)

I’d also caution investors to be skeptical of commentary from hedge funds that may have an interest in stoking panic — allowing them to acquire assets at a discount from distressed sellers. This is not a new playbook, and recognizing it is part of being an informed investor. With that context established, let me address the specific concerns around Cliffwater’s liquidity.

Liquidity and the 5% Redemption Requirement

Questions have arisen about CCLFX’s ability to meet its 5% quarterly redemption threshold — and specifically, what would happen if the fund were forced to sell assets into a distressed market. The short answer is that it is well-positioned to meet that requirement without resorting to asset sales. Several distinct liquidity sources provide substantial coverage:

Immediate liquidity: Over 20% of NAV is available immediately through cash holdings and the revolving credit facility — roughly one full year of redemptions at the 5% quarterly rate, assuming no new equity inflows.

Organic portfolio liquidity: This doesn’t include cash generated through ordinary portfolio activity. Prepayments and loan maturities have historically averaged approximately 33% per annum (about 8% each quarter) as measured by the CDLI, meaningfully supplementing the fund’s capacity to meet redemptions.

Dividend reinvestment: The majority of investors have historically reinvested dividends, representing an additional 1.0–1.25% of NAV per quarter in organic liquidity — further reducing any reliance on asset sales.

It’s worth noting that defaults would reduce dividend income, but that is a separate matter from the fund’s capacity to return capital to investors on demand.

AI-Related Credit Risk

The AI impact on credit quality remains genuinely uncertain, but the more alarming predictions circulating appear significantly overstated. Importantly, Cliffwater has been underwriting for AI-related risk for several years — this isn’t a recent adjustment made in response to headlines. That concern is already embedded in how the portfolio was constructed.

Vintage Risk and Covenant Quality

The loans most vulnerable to stress in private credit are likely concentrated in those originated prior to 2022 — a period characterized by looser covenants and a very different interest rate environment. CCLFX’s exposure to pre-2022 vintages is minimal, which meaningfully limits the fund’s vulnerability to this particular source of risk.

Context on the $60 Million Credit Loss Figure

A recent analyst note highlighted $60 million in credit losses as materially higher than prior periods. What was missing from that framing is the denominator: measured against a $32.5 billion portfolio, $60 million represents just 18 basis points. The headline figure, presented without portfolio context, is considerably more alarming than the underlying data warrants.

Should we enter a recession, losses would likely increase — but that is precisely why investors are compensated with a credit risk premium. Strong long-term results don’t materialize without accepting that risk.

Cliffwater’s Focus on Liquidity Management

Cliffwater’s approach to liquidity management and credit risk is among the primary reasons I chose CCLFX and CELFX for my own private credit allocation and continue to hold them. It’s also why S&P gave CCLFX an A rating, the only fund of its kind to achieve that rating. As I noted in my Substack column of November 21, 2025, that rating provided significant benefits. Specifically, one of the benefits is enhanced liquidity: The strong credit rating opens doors to a broader base of institutional lenders and capital markets participants. This expanded access to funding sources provides CCLFX with greater flexibility to manage its operations, meet investor redemptions, and capitalize on attractive investment opportunities as they arise. For more detail, I’d encourage you to read my earlier article on the subject.

If you own CCLFX, remember why you bought it — not because you expected zero credit losses or guaranteed liquidity, but because those risks are exactly what generates the return premium.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He also consults with RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.