Brian Chingono’s March 16, 2016, Verdad research paper, “Hope Springs Eternal,” tackles an important question for value investors: after a brutal stretch of underperformance, is the value premium really back, and if so, how long might it last? He answered it by marrying long-run valuation data with subsequent returns across the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and by framing recent value performance as the first vintages of a potentially long new cycle rather than a one-off bounce.​

What The Paper Examined

Chingono began with the “great value famine,” the 14-year period from January 2007 to December 2020 when value stocks lagged growth by about 5.7% per year globally, even as the long-term global value premium since 1926 remained positive around 3.3% annualized. He then examined what happened next: from 2021–2025, value rebounded sharply and significantly outperformed growth, especially outside the U.S.​

To assess whether this rebound has legs, Chingono focused on two key data sets:

• Valuation spreads: The ratio of the Price/Book of value stocks to the Price/Book of growth stocks, i.e., how many “cents on the dollar” value trades at relative to growth.​

• Forward five-year value premiums: For each year in the history, the subsequent five-year annualized difference between value and growth returns—vintages that can be grouped into clusters of positive and negative periods.​

He did this in three regions:

• U.S. from 1975–2025​

• Europe from 1975–2025​

• Japan from 1992–2025

He mapped the starting valuation spread for each year to the next five-year value premium to see how today’s spread compares with history and with subsequent outcomes.​

Key Findings

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