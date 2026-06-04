Private investment in AI and machine learning reached over $100 billion annually by 2024, a level of investment that has generated much debate on AI’s impact on jobs and productivity. While the pessimists predict mass unemployment, optimists promise a golden age of abundance. Andrew Johnston and Christos Makridis, authors of the April 2026 study “AI, Output, and Employment,” cut through the noise with hard data.

What Did the Researchers Actually Study?

Johnston and Makridis set out to answer two deceptively simple questions:

· Does AI raise productivity?

· Does it displace workers?

To answer them, they built a dataset covering essentially all U.S. employers across states and industries from 2017 to 2024 — drawing on Bureau of Economic Analysis GDP data, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (which covers over 95% of all U.S. wage and salary jobs), and individual-level American Community Survey data.

Their core method was a “difference-in-differences” design. They measured how exposed each state-industry combination was to AI — based on the occupational mix of that sector before AI arrived — and then tracked what happened to output, employment, and wages as enterprise AI tools entered the market. Crucially, they used pre-2020 occupational data to build their exposure measure, ensuring it couldn’t be contaminated by labor market shifts that AI itself may have caused.

One of the paper’s most important contributions is distinguishing between two types of AI exposure:

Automating exposure: Tasks AI can perform independently, substituting for human labor.

Augmentative exposure: Tasks where AI collaborates with humans, raising worker productivity without replacing them.

This distinction is critical.

Key Findings

1. AI Has Meaningfully Raised Output — Starting in 2021, Not 2023

The headline finding is striking: a one standard deviation increase in AI exposure raised sector output by roughly 7–10% by 2024. Effects were not gradual from the start — they snapped into place in 2021, when enterprise tools like GitHub Copilot and Jasper entered professional workflows, well before ChatGPT made AI a household word in late 2022.

This matters for understanding the timeline. The AI productivity revolution was already underway in corporate America before the consumer hype cycle began. They also found that productivity gains from AI adoption build over time as firms reorganize flows and workers accumulate experience with the tools.

2. Employment Rose, Not Fell — But It Depends on the Type of AI

This is where the paper defies simple narratives. Across AI-exposed sectors broadly, employment increased by approximately 4% per standard deviation of exposure by 2024, and wage bills rose by about 5%.

However, the story diverges sharply when you separate the two types of exposure:

Where AI augments workers (human-AI collaboration required): Employment rose by about 4% and wages rose meaningfully — the technology is complementing human labor and expanding the total amount of work being done.

Where AI automates tasks independently: Employment showed no significant effect, and wage bills actually declined — suggesting that even without eliminating headcount, automation compresses per-worker pay.

In other words, AI isn’t uniformly creating or destroying jobs. It depends entirely on whether the technology needs a human in the loop or not.

3. Firms Are Capturing Most of the Gains — Workers Get a Smaller Slice

Here is perhaps the most important finding for investors to understand: while both output and employment grew in AI-exposed sectors, the gains are heavily skewed toward capital.

Labor’s share of the AI-induced output gains was only about 29% — far below the roughly 60% labor share that normally characterizes the U.S. economy. Put differently, AI is reducing the labor share of income by approximately 5 percentage points per standard deviation of exposure.

AI is growing the pie. But firms and investors — not workers — are getting most of the extra slices, at least so far.

4. Wages Are Rising for Some Workers More Than Others

Individual-level wage data from the American Community Survey confirmed real pay increases in AI-exposed sectors, but with important heterogeneity:

Younger workers (22–30) saw larger wage gains than older workers, consistent with higher AI adoption rates among younger cohorts.

College graduates saw gains of about 1.4% by 2023–24, while non-degree workers saw little to no significant effect.

Black and female workers saw wage gains comparable to or exceeding those of White and male workers — an encouraging sign that AI-driven wage growth hasn’t been exclusively concentrated among traditionally advantaged groups.

A meaningful portion of the wage gains reflects workers moving into higher-paying occupations within AI-exposed sectors, not just raises within existing roles — suggesting AI is reshaping career paths, not just paychecks.

5. New Businesses Are Being Created

Establishment counts — the number of businesses — also rose in AI-exposed sectors by about 2.6% per standard deviation. This firm entry channel is one that studies of individual workers or large established companies completely miss. AI isn’t just making existing companies more productive; it’s enabling the formation of new ones.

What the Study Does NOT Find

It’s equally important to note what the authors don’t find. Despite fears about displacement:

Net sector-level employment did not fall in AI-exposed industries.

Effects in low-labor-market-fluidity states were muted, suggesting that where workers can’t easily move between jobs and firms, AI’s benefits don’t distribute as well.

The exposure measure is conservative by design — because AI capabilities have continued advancing since the scores were built, the true productivity effects are likely larger than what the paper estimates.

Their findings led Johnston and Makridis to conclude: “Productivity gains from AI accrue broadly regardless of task type—both automating and augmentative AI raise output—while employment effects depend on the local balance of the two channels, which varies substantially across sectors.”

Key Investor Takeaways