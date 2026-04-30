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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
4h

"It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future" is a classic "Yogiism"

Citrini offers a plausible disaster, as well. Worth reading. Not just for entertainment value.

https://www.citriniresearch.com/p/2028gic

A wise old man once told me that "things never turn out as bad or as well as you think they will when you are in the moment." Good marriage advice too!

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