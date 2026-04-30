AI Isn’t the Boom, or the Bust, Many Expect. Here’s What That Means for Investors
A landmark 2026 survey offers a more grounded roadmap for investing in an AI-driven economy.
landmark survey of economists, artificial intelligence insiders, and professional forecasters paints a picture that is neither the techno-utopia nor the apocalypse you’ve been reading about.
How much should AI change the way you invest? That question sits at the center of many portfolio conversations right now. Unfortunately, the public debate has been dominated by extremes: either breathless predictions of 30% annual gross domestic product growth or warnings of mass unemployment.
The authors of the March 2026 study “Forecasting the Economic Effects of AI” cut through the noise by asking the right people the right questions and insisting on numbers, not vibes.
The paper—authored by researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Forecasting Research Institute, Yale School of Management, Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Toronto, Mississippi State University, and the University of Virginia—surveyed approximately 560 respondents, including academic economists specializing in AI and growth, employees at frontier AI companies, AI policy researchers, elite “superforecasters” with verified prediction track records, and members of the general public. The survey ran from October 2025 through February 2026, and participants were paid meaningful hourly rates to engage seriously. This was a careful survey, not a casual online poll.
What emerged was a surprisingly coherent consensus:
61% of economists expect moderate or rapid AI progress by 2030.
The experts expect 2.5% median annual GDP growth in the baseline scenario, despite expecting significant AI progress; unconditional economic forecasts are close to historical trends.
What the Researchers Examined
The study was designed to separate three questions that are often conflated in AI discussions:
How fast will AI capabilities advance?
What will happen to the economy?
What policies should governments pursue in response?
To answer these questions separately, the researchers defined three explicit scenarios—slow, moderate, and rapid AI progress—based on concrete capability benchmarks expected by 2030.
You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.
"It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future" is a classic "Yogiism"
Citrini offers a plausible disaster, as well. Worth reading. Not just for entertainment value.
https://www.citriniresearch.com/p/2028gic
A wise old man once told me that "things never turn out as bad or as well as you think they will when you are in the moment." Good marriage advice too!