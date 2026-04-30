landmark survey of economists, artificial intelligence insiders, and professional forecasters paints a picture that is neither the techno-utopia nor the apocalypse you’ve been reading about.

How much should AI change the way you invest? That question sits at the center of many portfolio conversations right now. Unfortunately, the public debate has been dominated by extremes: either breathless predictions of 30% annual gross domestic product growth or warnings of mass unemployment.

The authors of the March 2026 study “Forecasting the Economic Effects of AI” cut through the noise by asking the right people the right questions and insisting on numbers, not vibes.

The paper—authored by researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Forecasting Research Institute, Yale School of Management, Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Toronto, Mississippi State University, and the University of Virginia—surveyed approximately 560 respondents, including academic economists specializing in AI and growth, employees at frontier AI companies, AI policy researchers, elite “superforecasters” with verified prediction track records, and members of the general public. The survey ran from October 2025 through February 2026, and participants were paid meaningful hourly rates to engage seriously. This was a careful survey, not a casual online poll.

What emerged was a surprisingly coherent consensus: