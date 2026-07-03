The human-in-the-loop problem

AI tools for retail investors are multiplying fast. Brokerage platforms increasingly let customers chat with an AI to build portfolios, ask questions, and get recommendations—often without a financial adviser. The promise is compelling: bring institutional-grade analysis to everyday investors at near-zero cost.

But nearly all these platforms keep humans in control. The investor prompts the AI, steers the conversation, and makes the final call on whether to invest. That raises a critical question: does human involvement improve AI-assisted investing, or undermine it?

“Retail investors face well-documented biases — overconfidence, return-chasing, under-diversification. If these biases shape the inputs they give AI, the technology’s benefits could be systematically undermined.”

Austin Moss, Jacqueline Wegner, and Sarah Zechman, authors of the May 2026 study “AI meets DIY: The Impact of Human Intervention on AI-Assisted Investing,” examined how human intervention shapes AI-assisted retail investing. They obtained proprietary data from an SEC-registered AI-powered investment adviser.

Their dataset covers February to June 2024 and includes 16,578 complete message histories of 3,141 investor-AI conversations and 4,535 portfolio recommendations generated (of which about 10% were actually invested in).

The AI tool, built on frontier ChatGPT models, allowed investors to request custom portfolios, ask questions, and iterate on recommendations. Crucially, the researchers could observe not only what investors chose to buy, but also what they ignored—the decision not to trade is typically unobservable in archival data.

They examined three distinct stages: how investor input shapes the portfolios AI recommends, how investors filter those recommendations at the point of purchase, and whether more financially sophisticated investors fare any better. They then examined the results over three horizons: one week, one quarter, and two quarters.

Key Findings

· Most investors use AI to generate investment portfolios, not to conduct research (97.7% of conversations).

· More intervention was associated with worse risk-adjusted performance (measured by the Sharpe ratio).

· The problem was higher risk, not lower returns. At the two-quarter horizon, each additional investor message was associated with a 2.1% reduction in the Sharpe ratio, while explicitly mentioning a ticker was associated with a 9.5% reduction.

“Within conversations, performance declined monotonically as investor input increased. The last recommended portfolio in a multi-round conversation consistently underperformed the first.”

The authors traced the decline in performance to three familiar behavioral biases that investors appeared to inject into the AI’s recommendations:

· Return chasing: Investors steered AI toward stocks with strong recent past performance

· Over-concentration: More input led to fewer unique stocks and less diversified portfolios

· Overconfidence: Investors pushed toward specific picks without information that justified the added risk

Filtering the AI’s Picks Also Hurts

The researchers compared the future performance of portfolios investors chose to invest in versus those they decided to pass on. The result was the same pattern: selected portfolios had lower Sharpe ratios than ignored ones, again driven by higher risk without better returns. Rather than filtering out the AI’s weaker ideas, investors systematically picked the riskier ones.

Three factors made an investment more likely: the conversation ending during market hours (61.6% higher odds), the investor mentioning a specific ticker (35.5% higher odds), and more optimistic language from the AI (43.2% higher odds when tone shifted from neutral to positive). None of these are signals of underlying portfolio quality.

Sophistication Helps — But Less Than You’d Expect

Prior research consistently finds sophisticated investors outperform less sophisticated ones. Does AI change that dynamic? Partially. When it came to mentioning specific tickers, sophisticated investors avoided the damage — their risk-adjusted performance was no worse for having done so, while less sophisticated investors were clearly hurt. However, when it came to general message volume or filtering decisions, sophistication offered no protection. Both groups degraded performance at similar rates.

Strikingly, more and less sophisticated investors achieved broadly similar risk-adjusted performance when using AI — suggesting the technology may be levelling the playing field, even if that level is not as high as it could be.

How Did These Portfolios Compare to ETFs?

Against five major ETFs, the AI-assisted portfolios finished in the middle of the pack at the two-quarter horizon, but they underperformed over shorter horizons and were more volatile throughout— unsurprisingly, given the average portfolio held only about 17 tickers versus the hundreds in a typical ETF.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “Overall, our findings suggest human intervention introduces biases that reduce the benefits of AI-assisted investing for retail investors.”

Investor Takeaways