For decades, investors and academics have been locked in a hunt for alpha—the holy grail of risk-adjusted returns that can’t be explained by known market factors. The quest has grown so frenzied it spawned what John Cochrane famously called the factor zoo: a sprawling menagerie of hundreds of documented anomalies, each claiming to produce excess return. Yet, despite all this effort, alpha has been shrinking. Mutual fund alpha has declined, as has hedge fund alpha. The playbook that worked in 1993 looks considerably less potent today.

So, is alpha dead? Andrew Berkin and Christine Wang of Bridgeway Capital Management, authors of the study “The Incredible Structural Alpha,” published in the Spring 2026 issue of The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies, believe the answer is an emphatic no. However, finding it requires a fundamentally different mindset.