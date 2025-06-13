Analyst Optimism Explains the Excess Volatility Puzzle
Forecasts of a firm’s long-term earnings growth are often too high.
An important financial paradox is the excess volatility puzzle.
First identified by Robert Shiller in 1981, the excess volatility puzzle says that asset prices fluctuate much more than information about their fundamental value would suggest. The traditional finance explanation is that the volatility is caused by rational time-varying risk premiums.
