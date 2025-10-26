My October 24, 2025 Substack column highlighted the impressive yet overlooked performance of Stone Ridge’s Reinsurance Fund (SRRIX). Today, I want to draw your attention to another alternative investment that also deserves more recognition: AQR’s Style Premia Alternative Fund (QSPRX). This long-short strategy has delivered exactly what it promised, yet remains conspicuously absent from mainstream investment discussions.

Why Style Premia Matter

Academic and practitioner research has identified four robust investment strategies that have delivered positive long-term returns with low correlation across multiple asset classes, markets, and time periods. These “style premia” or factors—value, momentum, defensive, and carry—are backed by both economic theory and decades of empirical evidence spanning different geographies and market conditions.

The challenge with traditional long-only mutual funds is that they capture only a fraction of these desired premia while remaining dominated by market beta (equity risk). This is where QSPRX differentiates itself.

The QSPRX Advantage

AQR’s Style Premia Alternative Fund takes a fundamentally different approach through long-short implementation. By going long securities exhibiting attractive factor characteristics and short those without them, the fund captures more of the factor premia while maintaining virtually zero net exposure to equity market risk.

Each of the four styles is implemented using:

· A clearly defined, systematic, and transparent process

· Liquid securities that keep transaction costs low

· Disciplined risk management across asset classes

The historical evidence demonstrates that while each style has delivered premiums independently, the diversification benefit creates a powerful synergy—the portfolio whole truly becomes greater than the sum of its parts.

Recent Annual Returns:

· 2025 YTD: +10.4%

· 2024: +21.2%

· 2023: +12.8%

· 2022: +30.8%

· 2021: +25.0%

Since inception (October 2014): The fund has returned 6.8% annualized, delivering approximately a 5% risk premium over one-month Treasury bills. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the fund’s near-zero correlation to traditional stock and bond investments—providing exactly the diversification benefits alternative investments should deliver. Yet despite this strong performance, QSPRX remains largely under the radar with less than $2 billion in assets under management.

The fund’s track record since inception in October 2014 validates the factor investing thesis I first wrote about in my November 2014 Advisor Perspectives column:

The Behavioral Trap: A Cautionary Tale

Unfortunately, this fund’s history also illustrates a critical lesson about investor behavior. After three consecutive years of negative returns (2018: -12.3%, 2019: -8.1%, 2020: -25.0%), many retail investors capitulated and sold at precisely the worst moment. Instead of sticking to their plan by rebalancing, and adding exposure to QSPRX, they missed the subsequent exceptional performance that followed—a stark reminder that alternative investments, like all risk assets, require both conviction and discipline as each should be expected to experience a long period of poor performance. If that were not the case there would be no risk, and no risk premium. That’s why we build diversified portfolios, not concentrated ones.

This pattern reinforces a fundamental truth: disciplined rebalancing beats emotional decision-making, especially in alternative strategies where performance patterns differ markedly from traditional equities. Factor premia don’t follow the same cycle as market beta, which is exactly why they provide diversification value.

Why This Matters Now

The risk premium delivered by QSPRX has closely tracked my original projections of a 4-5% premium when the fund launched—a fortunate validation of the factor investing framework. In an environment where traditional 60/40 portfolios face challenges from elevated valuations and uncertain interest rate paths, truly uncorrelated return sources become increasingly valuable.

The Bottom Line

For investors seeking genuine diversification with attractive risk-adjusted returns, AQR’s QSPRX deserves serious consideration as a core alternative allocation. Its lower-volatility counterpart, QRPRX, offers similar exposure with reduced volatility for those preferring a more conservative implementation.

The fund does what it says on the label: captures well-documented factor premia through disciplined, systematic implementation. Sometimes the best investment opportunities aren’t the ones getting the most attention—they’re the ones quietly delivering on their promises.

Full Disclosure: I have investments in both QSPRX and QRPRX.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.