Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a cornerstone of modern investing, attracting capital thanks to their tax efficiency, liquidity, and ability to trade throughout the day. But a critical question remains: Are ETF flows—those waves of money moving in and out—driven by “smart money” or by less informed, sentiment-driven investors. That’s the focus of Lukas Noth’s study "How Smart Are ETF Flows?", published in the Summer 2025 issue of The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies. Noth analyzed the largest 1,743 ETFs from 2014 through October 2022 to determine who is driving ETF flows and what these flows signal for future returns. His data sample covered the largest 1,743 ETFs and spanned the period 2014-October 2022.

Key Findings

Return Chasing Is Widespread: The study found strong evidence that ETF flows are heavily influenced by momentum—investors pour money into funds that have recently performed well. This “return-chasing” behavior was observed across all regions and markets.

High Inflows Signal Weak Future Returns: Periods of large inflows tended to precede lower subsequent returns—when investor enthusiasm is highest, future performance often disappoints.

Short-Term Price Pressure, Long-Term Reversal: When ETFs experience a sudden surge in flows (a “flow shock”), the prices of the underlying assets rise in the first few days—by about 0.3% for a 1% flow shock. However, this effect quickly reverses, with returns dropping by about 0.5% within two weeks. This pattern of initial price pressure followed by a significant reversal is consistent with the idea that ETF flows are not “smart money,” but rather a reflection of sentiment-driven trading that ultimately leads to mean reversion.

His findings led Noth to conclude: “ETF flows appear to be an example of ‘dumb’ money.” His finding of “dumb money” is consistent with the findings of Andrea Frazzini and Owen Lamont, authors of the 2009 study Dumb Money: Mutual Fund Flows and the Cross-Section of Stock Returns. They found that while fund flows into active funds predict future performance, the outperformance is fleeting, lasting no more than a few months. The outperformance could be explained by stock momentum and investor flow-related buying, which pushes up stock prices beyond the effect of stock return momentum—fund performance is due to flow-related trades, not managers’ skill. Their findings led them to conclude: “Retail investors direct their money to funds which invest in stocks that have low future returns.” In other words, active investors are dumb money.

Investor Takeaway

While ETF flows can provide insight into market sentiment, they should not be mistaken for a reliable signal of future performance. In fact, strong inflows—especially those driven by retail enthusiasm—often precede weaker returns. Investors would be wise to treat surges in ETF flows as a potential warning sign rather than a green light.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.