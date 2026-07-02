Over the past century, the U.S. stock market has suffered at least six major crashes: 1929-32, 1937, 1973-74, 2000-02, the GFC of 2008, and the Covid crisis of 2020. Research on crash protection through options has consistently found highly negative returns, indicating that investors are willing to pay substantial premia to protect themselves against market downturns.

Individual stocks can also crash, even when the broader market is calm. Yet relatively little research has asked whether investors are compensated for that single-stock crash risk, or whether that compensation can be measured.

Paola Pederzoli, author of the study “The Crash Risk in Individual Stocks Embedded in Skewness Swap Returns,” published in the May 2026 issue of The Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, investigates this question using options-market data and a financial instrument called a skewness swap.

Skewness

Skewness describes whether large surprises tend to occur on the upside or the downside of returns. If returns are perfectly symmetric, equally large positive and negative moves are equally likely (and skewness is near zero). If the distribution has a longer or fatter left tail, large negative moves are more likely than large positive spikes (and skewness is negative). If it has a longer right tail, large positive moves occur more often than large crashes (and skewness is positive).

What is a Skewness Swap

A skewness swap is a contract in which two parties agree today on a fixed skewness level for a future period, such as one year. Over that period, the realized skewness of the asset’s returns is calculated from actual price moves, much like realized variance in a variance swap. At maturity, the parties exchange cash based on the difference between realized skewness and the agreed skewness, or “strike,” of the swap.

If realized skewness ends up more negative than agreed, the party short skewness benefits because they are short crash-protection demand.

If realized skewness is less negative or more positive, the party long skewness benefits because they profit when the distribution turns out to be more lottery-like than the market expected. expected.

A skewness swap is the third-moment cousin of a variance swap: variance swaps isolate volatility, while skewness swaps isolate asymmetry.

The Novel Contribution

What makes this paper methodologically distinctive is not just the use of skewness swaps, but their application stock by stock across the entire S&P 500 universe, along with a refinement that removes a key measurement problem.

Prior skewness swap designs (following Schneider & Trojani 2015) inadvertently mixed the skewness, the third moment, with the fourth moment, kurtosis—how fat are the tails of a return distribution. Pederzoli’s construction uses a specific generating function (ΦS) that is mathematically engineered so the swap’s fixed leg targets only the third moment, with the error term pushed to the fifth moment (a more tail‑sensitive version of skewness which looks at asymmetry but gives extra weight to extreme outcomes in the tails, especially very large positive or negative returns). Numerically, this cuts measurement error by up to 20% compared to the prior approach — from about 22% error with 10 options down to about 1.7%.

Why It Matters

· To my knowledge, this is the first paper to construct and trade skewness swaps at the individual stock level for a broad cross-section.

· The pure-skewness design means returns are genuinely independent of variance risk — they capture something variance swaps cannot.

· American options (used for single stocks) are handled explicitly, with a formal proof showing the early exercise premium is negligible for out-of-the-money options.

· The methodology is validated both theoretically through convergence proofs and via simulation under the Merton jump-diffusion model.

What Is a Skewness Swap?

Think of a skewness swap as a bet on whether a stock’s return distribution will be more negatively skewed than the options market currently implies. At the start of each month, an investor buys a portfolio of put and call options designed to capture the stock’s risk-neutral skewness, or the market’s forward-looking expectation of skewness. At month-end, the investor receives the stock’s realized skewness.

The return on this strategy — the difference between realized and risk-neutral skewness — is a direct, tradeable measure of the skewness risk premium: the compensation investors require for bearing crash risk. In practice, the strategy sells crash insurance, generating steady profits until a large negative event hits, at which point it can suffer substantial losses. Pederzoli applies this methodology to all S&P 500 constituents from 2003 to 2020 — 835 stocks in total — using monthly option data from Optionmetrics.

Key Findings

· Skewness swaps across the cross-section of stock options generate consistently positive average returns of 21.91% per month, with a Sharpe ratio of 0.54.

· The mean return is significantly positive for 146 stocks, while the median return is significantly positive for 673 stocks.

· No stock shows a statistically significant negative mean or median swap return. Even after transaction costs, the average monthly return remains around 10.6% for the portfolio, and 62 individual stocks still show significantly positive returns.

· The return distribution has a long left tail, with deep losses during market crashes such as September 2008, August 2011, and March 2020. That is exactly what you would expect from selling crash insurance.

· Equity returns and variance swap returns together explain only about 50% to 67% of the variation in skewness swap returns for individual stocks, suggesting that skewness risk is a genuinely distinct dimension of risk.

· Returns for individual stocks are roughly half those for the S&P 500, consistent with the idea that investors care more about market crash risk than crash risk in individual names.