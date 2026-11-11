Buying a good business and making a good investment are not the same thing. The price you pay matters, and an unglamorous company can be an attractive investment if its price sufficiently discounts its risks.

That distinction is at the heart of Verdad’s research note “The Word’s Cheapest Stocks.” (You can watch Dan Rasmussen’s speech on the topic here). Its argument is that some of the most interesting opportunities lie far from the large companies dominating market-capitalization-weighted indexes. The evidence makes a case for considering global microcap value stocks, but not for confusing low valuations with a free lunch.

What the research examined

Verdad focused on microcaps with market capitalizations of $50 million to $400 million and average daily trading volume above $50,000. It examined the cheapest quartile of those companies in the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, comparing their valuations, fundamentals, and performance with larger companies and local equity benchmarks.

Verdad compared valuation multiples and cash generation, put the valuation discounts in historical context using roughly three decades of data, and examined the relationship between starting relative valuations and subsequent five-year annualized returns relative to local benchmarks.

One important detail appears in the historical valuation chart: the cheapest microcaps are equal-weighted, while the comparison group consists of capitalization-weighted mid- to large-cap companies above $2 billion.

The key findings