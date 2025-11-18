From Alpha Architect article

Not once has a country that ended a year with a CAPE above 40 produced positive real returns over the next ten years.

A few evidence-based approaches can help:

Diversify across geographies. Many foreign and emerging markets trade at far lower valuations than the U.S. Historically, starting cheap has mattered.

Tilt toward value and smaller companies. After years of underperformance, small-cap and value stocks now sit at some of the largest valuation spreads in decades relative to large growth stocks.

Consider rules-based risk management. Systematic approaches, such as trend following, can help manage downside risk when markets begin to reprice.

And can add alternative investments such as reinsurance, private credit, long-short factor-based strategies like those of AQR (QSPRX and QRPRX), private real estate and private infrastructure,

