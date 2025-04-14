My Substack post from April 8 discussed how heightened uncertainty often leads investors to focus disproportionately on potential negative outcomes while overlooking possible positive ones. This tendency can result in the abandonment of even well-conceived plans that accounted for crises as part of their design. This phenomenon is particularly pronounced among voters whose preferred political party is out of power, as they may lack confidence in the current administration's ability to effectively address challenges.

The uncertainty surrounding this administration’s shifting tariff policies has unsurprisingly contributed to increased market volatility and higher risk premiums. In conversations with investors—especially those with Democratic leanings—the focus has often been on worst-case scenarios. However, I believe the more probable (though not guaranteed) outcome is a constructive one: U.S. tariff increases could serve as a strategic bargaining tool to encourage major trading partners to lower their own tariffs and reduce non-tariff barriers. This would enable them to avoid U.S. trade penalties and maintain access to the world’s largest economy.

While this approach carries significant risks, it also presents opportunities. If executed skillfully, it could lead to a more balanced global trade environment. For investors, this underscores the importance of patience and discipline. Reactionary decisions made in response to short-term volatility often undermine long-term investment success. Instead, maintaining focus on broader strategic objectives is critical in navigating periods of uncertainty.