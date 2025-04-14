Balancing Risks and Opportunities: Navigating Investor Sentiment in Uncertain Times
Brief note on tariffs
My Substack post from April 8 discussed how heightened uncertainty often leads investors to focus disproportionately on potential negative outcomes while overlooking possible positive ones. This tendency can result in the abandonment of even well-conceived plans that accounted for crises as part of their design. This phenomenon is particularly pronounced among voters whose preferred political party is out of power, as they may lack confidence in the current administration's ability to effectively address challenges.
The uncertainty surrounding this administration’s shifting tariff policies has unsurprisingly contributed to increased market volatility and higher risk premiums. In conversations with investors—especially those with Democratic leanings—the focus has often been on worst-case scenarios. However, I believe the more probable (though not guaranteed) outcome is a constructive one: U.S. tariff increases could serve as a strategic bargaining tool to encourage major trading partners to lower their own tariffs and reduce non-tariff barriers. This would enable them to avoid U.S. trade penalties and maintain access to the world’s largest economy.
While this approach carries significant risks, it also presents opportunities. If executed skillfully, it could lead to a more balanced global trade environment. For investors, this underscores the importance of patience and discipline. Reactionary decisions made in response to short-term volatility often undermine long-term investment success. Instead, maintaining focus on broader strategic objectives is critical in navigating periods of uncertainty.
I believe in long term investing. I have my clients use ETFs and globally diversify according to their risk profile. While trying to understand tariffs and their benefits, I put my faith in Trump to use them effectively. I tell my clients to shut out the media and whether the storm what I believe will be a short term downturn.
I used to read you a lot on Bogleheads and even bought several or your books for friends years ago. Nothing is "executed skillfully" in this administration which should be obvious. Strategic bargaining tool? I'd like you to write about these assumptions vs actions and effects regularly.