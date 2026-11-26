Evergreen private equity funds—predominantly interval and tender offer funds—have exploded in popularity among individual and wealth-management advisors. Between December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2026, assets across the 63 funds in Cliffwater’s private equity evergreen universe surged nearly 14-fold, from $10 billion to $135 billion (with 55 registered interval and tender offer funds holding 74% of those assets).

A major reason for that growth is the secondary market. Buying existing limited partnership (LP) stakes allows evergreen funds to put capital to work immediately, gain broad diversification, and avoid the traditional J-curve of blind-pool primary commitments. However, there is an accounting nuance embedded in those secondary purchases that investors rarely see broken out on a marketing slide.

In a November 2026 research note, “Discount Capture” in Evergreen Private Equity Funds , Cliffwater CIO Blake Nesbitt examines how much of evergreen private equity performance comes from true underlying business appreciation versus a one-time accounting write-up on secondary purchases.

What Nesbitt Examined

Nesbitt analyzed 2,661 secondary purchases across 14 large SEC-registered evergreen private equity funds (excluding venture capital) that collectively held $63 billion in net assets as of June 30, 2026—roughly half of the entire evergreen universe.

Using quarterly Schedules of Investments from SEC filings (N-PORT and N-CSR) alongside published monthly net returns from inception (or first N-PORT filing) through June 30, 2026, Cliffwater split each fund’s total time-weighted return into two components:

Organic Return: The return generated from the ongoing appreciation of underlying portfolio company valuations/reported Net Asset Values (NAVs). Discount Return (“Discount Capture”): The one-time unrealized gain realized when a secondary buyer purchases an LP interest below NAV and, under ASC 820’s “practical expedient” accounting rule, marks the position up to the general partner’s (GP’s) reported NAV at the first post-purchase valuation.

As Cliffwater illustrates: pay $87 for a secondary stake valued at $100 on the GP’s statement, and you immediately record a $13 gain (roughly 15% of cost) on the books before the underlying companies have grown a single penny.

To measure this systematically, Cliffwater calculated the effective discount (the gap between purchase cost and fair value at the first quarter-end valuation after closing), totaled quarterly secondary markups as a percentage of fund net assets to build a quarterly discount return series, and subtracted that from total net return to isolate organic return.

Key Findings

1. Discount Capture Was a Huge Driver of Headline Returns