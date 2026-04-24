Private credit has become one of the most talked about asset classes of the past decade, growing from a niche corner of institutional portfolios to a market now exceeding $2 trillion in assets. Despite this growth, with the exception of Cliffwater’s Direct Lending Index (CDLI), which covers about 20,000 US middle market loans totaling more than $500 billion, rigorous, publicly available analysis of how private credit actually performs—and what risks it carries—has been thin. To address this issue, Juha Joenväärä Associate and Antti Suhonen, authors of the February 2026 study “Benchmarking Private Credit,” examined the construction, return characteristics, and risk exposures of private credit indexes published by three of the industry’s leading data providers: MSCI, PitchBook, and Preqin. Using quarterly return data spanning 2001 to 2024—the longest common timeframe available across all three vendors—they set out to learn what investors are getting when they allocate to private credit, and how should they measure it?

The paper makes three key contributions:

1. It documents the historical performance of private credit across multiple index providers, comparing returns both in absolute terms and against liquid credit markets.

2. It develops a parsimonious two-factor benchmark model that explains the lion’s share of the variation in private credit returns.

3. It applies this model to sub-strategies within private credit, revealing that the asset class is far from uniform.

Key Finding #1: Private Credit Has Outperformed Liquid Credit—But the Margin Is Smaller Than It Looks

The headline numbers are impressive. From 2001 to 2024, global private credit indexes produced annual total returns of roughly 9.8% to 10.3%, well ahead of high yield bonds (6.9%) and leveraged loans (5.1%) over the same period. On a risk-adjusted basis, the gap is similarly wide—the adjusted for return autocorrelation Sharpe ratios for private credit ranged from 0.84 to 0.97 in the full sample, compared to just 0.35 to 0.42 for the liquid credit benchmarks.

In the post-financial crisis period (2011–2024), risk-adjusted performance improved further, with Sharpe ratios reaching between 1.35 and 1.55—strong numbers by any standard.

However, the story is more nuanced. When the authors applied a properly specified benchmark model—one that accounts for exposure to both credit and equity market factors—the estimated alpha (outperformance above what could be explained by systematic risk) fell to around 2% per annum. That is still meaningful, but considerably lower than the roughly 4–5% alpha implied by simpler, single-factor credit models. The choice of benchmark matters.

Key Finding #2: Private Credit Carries More Equity Risk Than Most Models Assume

Perhaps the paper’s most significant contribution is its demonstration that private credit indexes exhibit statistically significant exposure to equity market returns—not just credit market returns.

This insight was initially proposed by co-author Suhonen in earlier research on Business Development Companies (BDCs), and the current paper shows it holds across the broader private credit fund universe. Using a two-factor model combining leveraged loans (as the credit factor) and the Russell 2000 Value index (as the equity factor), the authors found that the MSCI North America Private Credit Index has an aggregate credit beta of 0.61 and an equity beta of 0.39. Together, these two factors explain nearly 90% of the variation in quarterly returns.

Why This Matters

Models that ignore equity risk exposure will systematically overstate alpha. The authors estimate the upward bias at more than 2 percentage points per year, a significant distortion that could lead investors and allocators to dramatically misjudge the risk-adjusted attractiveness of the asset class.

The intuition behind the equity exposure is grounded in economic reality. Private credit funds, especially middle-market direct lenders, are fundamentally lending to smaller, unlisted businesses. The creditworthiness of these borrowers is tied to the same economic forces that drive the performance of small- and mid-cap equities. Additionally, many private credit portfolios contain equity-like instruments—warrants, preferred equity, and other hybrid securities—with one study estimating that roughly 20% of private credit fund portfolios by value include equity-like investments.

Key Finding #3: Leveraged Loans, Not High Yield Bonds, Are the Right Credit Benchmark

For years, analysts have used high yield bonds as the default credit benchmark for private credit—largely out of convenience, given the availability and familiarity of high yield indexes. The paper makes a compelling case that this is the wrong choice, particularly in the post-GFC era.

The reason is structural. The private credit market has undergone a fundamental transformation since 2008. What was once dominated by subordinated and opportunistic strategies has evolved into a market where senior direct lending—typically secured, floating-rate instruments—now accounts for 25% to 40% of total fund assets. High yield bonds, by contrast, are predominantly unsecured, fixed-rate instruments. The differences in duration and security structure mean the two markets can diverge significantly, especially during periods of interest rate volatility like the early 2020s.

Leveraged loans, which share the floating-rate, secured structure of most direct lending, are a superior explanatory factor. In the post-GFC sample, the leveraged loan model achieves an adjusted R-squared of 0.89, compared to 0.81 for high yield. The divergence is even more pronounced in the most recent decade.

Key Finding #4: “Private Credit” Is Not a Single Asset Class

Private credit is not a monolithic asset class, consisting of many different sub-sectors ranging from senior, secured, and backed by private equity to subordinated debt, to distressed debt, real estate lending, litigation finance, royalties finance, and other opportunistic strategies. One of the most practically useful findings in the paper emerges when the authors break down performance by sub-strategy using MSCI’s granular index data.

Direct lending—particularly senior and subordinated lending—is where the genuine alpha resides. Both sub-strategies show positive, statistically significant intercepts in the benchmark model, with direct lending producing an estimated alpha of approximately 3.8% per annum over the full sample and 3.4% to 4.0% over the more recent period.

Opportunistic strategies (special situations, distressed debt) tell a very different story. While they generated the highest gross total returns of any strategy, they also carried substantially higher risk, with betas to both credit and equity markets approximately double those of direct lending. This should not be a surprise as private credit funds often include equity and equity-like investments—such as preferred stock and warrants—in their portfolios. After controlling for these systematic risk exposures, the alpha from opportunistic funds was statistically indistinguishable from zero.

Asset-backed lending and real estate debt performed worst of all on a risk-adjusted basis, dragged down by heavy losses during the 2008–2009 financial crisis. In the full sample, the estimated alpha for these strategies was economically significant and negative, though the results improved in the more recent period.

The implication is clear: investors and allocators should resist treating “private credit” as a monolithic bucket. The risk and return characteristics of direct lending, opportunistic strategies, and asset-backed lending are sufficiently different that they warrant separate analysis and benchmarking.

Key Finding #5: Fund-Level Leverage Boosts Returns—But Shifts the Risk Profile

The paper also breaks new ground by examining the performance of levered versus unlevered private credit funds, a topic for which little prior data has been publicly available.

Over 2015 to 2024, levered funds outperformed unlevered funds in both absolute and risk-adjusted terms across all sub-strategies—unsurprising given a period of generally strong private credit performance. More interesting is what the factor exposures reveal: levered funds show higher credit market betas but, somewhat counterintuitively, lower equity betas than their unlevered counterparts.

The authors interpret this as evidence that managers employing fund-level leverage may consciously offset that risk by constructing more conservative portfolios with more idiosyncratic (diversifiable) risk and less systematic (undiversifiable) risk—accepting more leverage at the fund structure level while reducing systematic risk in the underlying assets.

A Candid Note on NAVs and Limitations

The authors are admirably transparent about the limitations of their analysis. Private credit index returns are derived partly from estimated net asset values rather than realized cash flows, which introduces at least two sources of potential bias. First, if NAVs are systematically inflated relative to true market value, reported returns will be overstated. Second, the smooth quarterly return patterns characteristic of private credit indexes likely reflects artificial dampening of true economic volatility—an artifact of infrequent valuation rather than genuine stability.

The authors note that private credit fund secondaries traded at average discounts of 9% to 10% below NAV in 2024. Spread over a five-year average asset life, this translates to roughly 2% per annum—enough to eliminate most or all of the alpha estimated for broad indexes, though not for direct lending specifically.

They also acknowledge a more fundamental limitation: the modern senior direct lending business model, now the dominant force in private credit, has never been stress-tested through a prolonged recession with elevated corporate default rates. The performance record, however impressive, was largely accumulated during a period of historically low defaults.

Key Investor Takeaways

1. Demand better benchmarks. Single-factor credit models—especially those using high yield bonds—systematically overstate private credit alpha. Investors should insist on benchmark models that include both a leveraged loan factor and a small-cap equity factor, with appropriate lags to account for valuation smoothing.

2. Equity risk is real and priced. Private credit is not “credit with equity-like returns.” It is an asset class with genuine exposure to equity markets, particularly small-cap value equities. Factor-conscious investors should account for this in their portfolio construction, particularly when assessing diversification benefits.

3. Sub-strategy selection drives outcomes. The 2% per annum alpha estimated for broad private credit indexes masks enormous dispersion underneath. Direct lending—especially senior lending—is where outperformance is concentrated and statistically robust. Opportunistic and asset-backed strategies have not earned their risk-adjusted keep in historical data.

4. Illiquidity is not free diversification. The smooth return patterns of private credit indexes are partly a valuation artifact, not an indication of genuine low volatility. Investors who rely on these return series for portfolio optimization or risk budgeting should desmooth returns and use realistic assumptions about asset volatility.

5. Levered funds warrant closer scrutiny. While levered private credit funds have delivered stronger risk-adjusted returns in recent years, investors should understand that fund-level leverage adds a layer of systematic credit risk.

6. The cycle matters. The strongest period for private credit performance, particularly for direct lending, coincided with historically low interest rates and default rates. A meaningful recession with elevated defaults would provide the first real stress test for the modern direct lending model. Investors should size allocations accordingly and not simply extrapolate recent history.

The Bottom Line

Private credit has earned its place in institutional portfolios, and the historical evidence for outperformance, particularly in direct lending, is real, even after applying rigorous risk adjustment. But the outperformance is more modest, and more nuanced, than headline numbers suggest. Getting the benchmark right is not an academic exercise: it determines whether investors are genuinely capturing alpha or simply taking on equity and credit risk in a less transparent wrapper.

For those interested my June 11, 2025 Substack column explains why I chose Cliffwater’s Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), which invests in senior, secured direct loans to companies backed by private equity, as my choice for investing in private credit. The fund with more than $32 billion in assets as of February 2026, is highly diversified holding more than 4,000 unique credits across multiple sectors, and has an average LTV of just 41%. It also uses only a relatively small amount of leverage (about 0.25), sufficient to cover the fund’s operating expenses. In addition, to ensure that the daily NAV is the best estimate of value, the fund applies a beta adjustment based on prices in the leveraged loan market.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice