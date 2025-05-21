I’ve always been an avid reader, typically reading between 50 and 70 books per year. Because of that I was persistently getting asked about recommendations. With that in mind, in 1996 I began to keep a list of the books I had read and rated each one either, distinguished, excellent, very good, good, fair or poor. And I’m often asked which are the best investment books I’ve read. With that in mind, I decided to create this list which includes books on investing, financial planning, behavioral finance, and even planning a meaningful life in retirement. Each one will help you become a better investor, one more likely to achieve their financial and life goals.
To keep the list to a manageable level it includes only the books that I rated distinguished or excellent. Thus, there are many others that I think are worthy of your attention. The list is in alphabetical order by author.
Finally, a list like this is, of course, based solely on my personal opinion, with which you are free to disagree.
1. The New Retirementality-Anthony
2. The Honest Truth About Dishonesty-Ariely
3. Predictably Irrational-Ariely
4. Why Smart People Make Big Money Mistakes-Belsky & Gilovich
5. The Investor’s Manifesto- Bernstein
6. The Four Pillars of Investing-Bernstein
7. Intelligent Asset Allocator-Bernstein
8. Capital Ideas-Bernstein
9. Investment Management-Bernstein & Damodaran
10. Strategic Asset Allocation/ Campbell & Viscera
11. Strategic Financial Planning over the Lifecycle-Charupat, Huang, & Milevsky
12. The Equity Risk Premium-Cornell
13. Triumph of the Optimists-Dimson & Marsh
14. The Myth of the Rational Market-Fox
15. Quantitative Value- Gray & Carlisle
16. Quantitative Momentum- Gray & Vogel
17. Strangers in Paradise-Grubman
18. The Missing Billionaires-Haghani & White
19. Thinking, Fast and Slow-Kahneman
20. Fortune Tellers-Howard Kurtz
21. The Hedge Fund Mirage-Lack
22. Retire Secure, 3rd Edition-Lange
23. Adaptive Markets-Lo
24. When Genuis Failed-Lowenstein
25. Successful Investing is a Process-Lussier
26. Simple Money-Maurer
27. Drunkard’s Walk-Mlodin
28. The Success Equation-Maubossin
29. Behavioral Finance-Montier
30. Someday Rich-Noonan & Smith
31. What Works on Wall Street- O’Shaughnessy
32. Quants-Patterson
33. Behavioral Finance and Wealth Management-Pompian
34. Hidden Truths About Retirement & Long Term Care-Rosenblatt & Davis
35. Smart & Simple Financial Strategies-Quinn
36. How to Make Your Money Last-Quinn
37. The Humble Investor-Rasmussen
38. Portfolio Theory & Capital Markets-Sharpe
39. Stocks for the Long Run-Siegel
40. The Signal and the Noise-Silver
41. Understanding the Prudent Investor Act-Simon
42. Your Complete Retirement Planning Road Map-Slott
43. Your Retirement Quest-Spector
44. Valuing Wall Street/Smithers & Wright
45. Finance for Normal People-Statman
46. What Investors Really Want-Statman
47. The Wisdom of Crowds-Surowiecki
48. Misbehaving-Thaler
49. Nudge –Thaler & Susstein
50. Searching for Alpha-Warwick
51. The Physics of Wall Street-Weatherall
52. Estate Planning for the Post-Transition Period-Williams
53. Your Money and Your Brain-Zweig
I hope you will find them as impactful as I did.
Amazing list! Thank you so much for sharing.