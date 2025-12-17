For decades, investors have known that stocks with strong recent performance tend to continue performing well—a phenomenon known as momentum. The standard way to calculate the market-beating momentum factor has been simple: look at a stock’s past returns over a 12-month period, skipping the most recent month (the “12-minus-1” rule), and assume all 250+ trading days in that window contributed equally. But, what if the traditional way of measuring momentum is too simplistic? Timo Wiedemann and Heiner Beckmeyer, authors of the November 2025 study “All Days Are Not Created Equal: Understanding Momentum by Learning to Weight Past Returns“ challenged this fixed, backward-looking approach, asking a deceptively simple question: Should all days in a stock’s past performance be weighted equally when predicting its future returns?

What Did the Authors Examine?

The paper questions the standard momentum approach, which equally weights daily, weekly, or monthly returns to create a momentum signal. Instead, the authors employed machine learning techniques to let the data itself determine which past returns (for example, following earnings announcements, market-wide jumps, or unusually large daily moves) are most informative about future stock performance. By flexibly weighting the information contained in realized returns over the formation period, they constructed a dynamically weighted momentum strategy (characteristic-managed momentum: CMM) that could distinguish between high-signal and low-signal days—days that historically led to the strongest subsequent momentum are given a higher weight, while noisy days are de-emphasized.

The Key Findings

The research produced several striking discoveries:

1. Superior Performance That Persists

The learned weighting scheme significantly outperformed traditional momentum strategies and did so with significantly lower volatility—the standard deviation of CMM is significantly lower at 12.6% per year vs. 26.9% for standard momentum (SM)—and CMM’s outperformance survives the consideration of transaction costs, yielding a Sharpe of 0.77 after accounting for the stocks’ bid–ask spreads. Most importantly, this enhanced strategy:

Subsumes traditional momentum : When you control for this new approach, traditional momentum strategies lose their predictive power.

Performs well during crises : Unlike many momentum strategies that crash during market turmoil, this approach maintained its effectiveness—CMM’s maximum drawdown was −27.6%, compared to −80.3% for momentum during the financial crisis of 2008/2009.

Works in recent decades: The strategy continues to generate returns even in the most recent periods, addressing concerns about momentum decay.

2. Not All Days Matter Equally

· The weights placed on past returns are sparse: on average, just two of the 231 returns in the formation period receive a weight of 30% – a 34-fold increase compared to standard momentum’s equal weighting. And just 30 returns receive more than half of the total weight, suggesting that some returns are significantly more informative than postulated by equal weights, and others significantly less informative.

· The machine learning model revealed which types of days contain the most valuable information for predicting future returns:

· Earnings announcement days: Returns around earnings releases are significantly more informative than average trading days.

· Market-wide jump days: Returns on days when the overall market experiences large moves contain important signals.

· Days with large individual stock returns: Extreme return days for individual stocks are more predictive than moderate return days.

3. Evidence of Underreaction

The pattern of how past returns are weighted strongly suggests the strategy exploits investor underreaction to information. This finding supports behavioral explanations for momentum rather than pure risk-based theories.

4. Evidence Against Risk-Based Explanation.

CMM is not explained by time variation in the sensitivities to systematic factors in the stock market.

Why This Measure of Momentum Works: The Logic Behind It

To understand why this approach is superior, we need to think about how information flows through markets and how investors process that information.

The Information Hierarchy

Not all trading days contain equal amounts of new information. Consider these scenarios:

Scenario A: A pharmaceutical company’s stock rises 5% on a random Wednesday with no news and light trading volume. This could be noise, perhaps driven by a large institutional rebalancing or temporary supply-demand imbalances.

Scenario B: The same pharmaceutical company’s stock rises 5% immediately after announcing positive Phase 3 trial results during an earnings call. This return is directly tied to fundamental, value-relevant information.

Traditional momentum strategies can’t distinguish between these scenarios—both contribute equally to the stock’s ranking. But intuitively, Scenario B contains far more predictive signal about future returns.

The Underreaction Mechanism

The core logic behind why this weighted approach works relates to how investors process information:

Limited Attention: Investors have finite attention and cannot process all information immediately. When significant news arrives (earnings announcements, market jumps), many investors initially underreact because they’re distracted by other events or because the implications take time to fully analyze. Gradual Information Diffusion: Important information doesn’t instantly reach all market participants. The signal from earnings announcements or major news events takes time to permeate through the entire investor base, leading to a predictable drift in prices as more investors gradually respond. Signal vs. Noise: By learning to upweight high-information days and downweight low-information days, the strategy effectively filters out noise and focuses on genuine shifts in fundamental value. This creates a purer momentum signal that’s more sustainable.

Why Earnings Announcements Matter Most

Earnings announcements are particularly important because they:

Contain fundamental information about company performance.

Require time and expertise to fully analyze and digest.

Often surprise analysts and investors, creating information shocks.

Generate cascading effects as analysts update their models and other investors react to these updates.

Research has long documented “post-earnings announcement drift”—the tendency for stocks to continue moving in the direction of their earnings surprise for weeks or months after the announcement. By giving extra weight to returns around these events, the strategy captures this predictable drift more effectively.

Market-Wide Jumps as Information Events

Large market movements also contain valuable information because they often reflect:

Macroeconomic news that affects sector correlations.

Risk regime changes that alter investor behavior.

Systematic shocks that reveal which stocks are more or less resilient.

Flight-to-quality or risk-on/risk-off dynamics.

Stocks’ responses to market-wide stress events are particularly informative about their risk characteristics and future expected returns.

Key Takeaways for Investors

1. The Machine Learning Advantage: This study provides another example of how machine learning can discover complex, non-linear patterns in which days matter most—patterns that would be difficult to specify using traditional statistical models.

2. Momentum Crashes May Not Be Inevitable: One of the most encouraging findings is that this enhanced strategy performed well during market crises. Traditional momentum strategies are notorious for spectacular crashes during market reversals. The superior crisis performance suggests that better signal extraction can reduce this vulnerability.

3. The Strategy Remains Robust: Unlike some quantitative strategies that decay once they become widely known, this approach continues to work in recent decades. It also performed well in international markets. This persistence suggests it’s exploiting a durable behavioral bias (underreaction to information) rather than a fleeting market inefficiency.

Summary

This research represents a significant evolution in our understanding of momentum. Rather than treating all past returns as equally informative, we now have evidence that markets speak more loudly on certain days—particularly during earnings announcements, market shocks, and periods of extreme returns.

The finding that this enhanced momentum strategy subsumes traditional momentum is particularly important. It suggests that what we’ve been calling “momentum” for the past 30 years may actually be a noisy version of a more refined phenomenon: the market’s systematic underreaction to information-rich events.

For quantitative investors and portfolio managers, this research offers a clear path forward: build smarter momentum strategies that listen more carefully when markets have something important to say, and tune out the noise during quieter periods. The future of momentum isn’t about finding new factors—it’s about being more intelligent with the information we already have.

This approach fits with behavioral theories: investors are often slow to fully incorporate significant new information, so stocks with unusually strong moves or positive surprises (that aren’t instantly and completely priced in) are likely to keep outperforming for a time, while the reverse holds for losers.​

In short, “not all days are created equal” in the return history of a stock—adaptive strategies that overweight key days and downweight noise can harness momentum more effectively for real-world investors.​

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest, Enrich Your Future: The Keys to Successful Investing.