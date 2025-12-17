Larry’s Substack

Larry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Stock Market Curator's avatar
The Stock Market Curator
39m

There are momentum traders who might disagree that it's just a noisy approximation of an underreaction effect around information‑rich days. But I do see that tame drawdowns make a case for smarter signal extraction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

Great synthesis of the Wiedemann-Beckmeyer paper. The insight that earnings announcement days carry way more signal than quiet trading days is intuitive once stated but underused in practice. I've noticed that alot of traditional quant models still treat the entire lookback window uniformly, probablyout of computational convenience more than anything else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Larry Swedroe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture