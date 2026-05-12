A look at new research connecting AI adoption to measurable productivity gains—and what it means for investors

The story of AI and financial markets so far has been a relatively simple one: companies that build AI — think Nvidia, Microsoft, and the rest of the “Magnificent Seven”—have been richly rewarded. Nvidia alone returned approximately 694% between the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 and the end of 2024. But a new paper by researchers at FTSE Russell and Lloyd’s List Intelligence argues that this first chapter of the AI story may be the less important one.

The real payoff, they suggest, is still ahead—and it will belong not to the builders of AI, but to the adopters.

Are Companies That Talk More About AI Becoming More Efficient?

To answer this question, Indrani De, Arne Staal, and Mark Barnes, authors of the study “The Value of AI to the Broader Market: Higher Efficiency?” published in February 2026 issue of The Journal of Investing, built two parallel datasets covering Russell 1000 companies from 2011 through 2024.

Measuring AI Adoption: Using a natural language processing tool, the team counted how often companies mentioned AI-related terms—”artificial intelligence,” “machine learning,” “deep learning,” and “natural language processing”—in their corporate transcripts, filings, and expert calls. They deliberately focused on these cleaner sources rather than news articles, where a company might be mentioned merely in the context of a competitor’s strategy. The result was a quarterly tally of AI “mentions” per company, rolled up into an annual figure.

Measuring Firm Efficiency: Rather than using stock price or revenue growth, the researchers constructed a more fundamental measure of operational efficiency. They modeled what a company’s gross income should be given its net assets (a proxy for capital) and number of employees (a proxy for labor). A firm’s actual gross income relative to this expected figure—adjusted for both industry norms and macroeconomic conditions—became their efficiency score. A ratio above one means the company is squeezing more output from its resources than you’d expect. A ratio below one means the opposite.

With these two measures in hand, they examined whether higher AI mentions correlated with higher firm efficiency, and how that relationship varied across time, industries, and individual companies.

What They Found

The Relationship Is Real—and Getting Stronger

Across the full dataset of nearly 11,000 stock-year observations, the correlation between AI adoption and firm efficiency is positive and statistically significant. The coefficient itself is modest, but what’s striking is the trend. Looking year by year, the correlation was actually negative and insignificant in the early 2010s. It only became consistently positive after 2015 and turned sharply and significantly positive in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In 2024, the correlation reached 0.124 with a t-statistic of 3.60—comfortably significant.

In other words, the link between AI and operational efficiency has strengthened dramatically, and only recently. This is consistent with the broader narrative of generative AI supercharging corporate adoption across industries.

Industry Leaders and Laggards

The research draws a revealing portrait of which industries are benefiting. At the industry level, the correlation between average AI mentions and average firm efficiency is positive—industries that talk more about AI do tend to be more efficient. The highest AI-mention industries are technology, telecommunications, financials, and health care. Traditional physical-process industries—utilities, energy, consumer discretionary—cluster at the bottom of AI mentions.

The picture gets more nuanced when you look within industries. Here, the results are mixed. Financials, basic materials, and utilities all show significantly positive correlations between AI adoption and efficiency at the company level. Consumer staples, health care, and industrials show negative correlations—suggesting that within those sectors, higher AI mentions haven’t yet translated to higher efficiency, at least not consistently.

The technology sector itself, intriguingly, shows almost no correlation (essentially zero) between AI mentions and firm efficiency. The likely explanation: nearly every tech company mentions AI extensively, so the signal carries almost no information. There’s no differentiation to exploit.

The financials finding is particularly striking. A scatter plot of the sector for 2024 shows a clear upward trend driven by a cluster of sophisticated financial services firms—Goldman Sachs, State Street, Morgan Stanley—that combine high AI mentions with high firm efficiency. These are companies using AI to genuinely improve their processes, not just to satisfy investor talking points.

Timing Matters: It Pays to Be Early

One of the paper’s more nuanced findings involves the lead-lag relationship between AI mentions and efficiency. Looking at whether efficiency gains show up in the same year as AI adoption, or with a delay, the authors find evidence of both. The contemporaneous correlation is significant, but the one-year lagged effect is stronger. This suggests the payoff from AI adoption isn’t purely immediate—some of the efficiency gains take time to materialize as investments bed in and processes genuinely change.

However, when they focus only on companies that were already mentioning AI—essentially asking whether more AI adoption leads to more efficiency within the adopter group—the lagged effects weaken. The conclusion is subtle but important: the biggest efficiency gap exists between companies that have adopted AI and those that haven’t yet. Once a company is in the game, how intensively it pursues AI matters less than the fact that it got started.

Key Investor Takeaways