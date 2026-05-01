The familiar “IPO pop” may not be a sign of a bargain. New research suggests that strong first-day gains in newly public stocks often reflect investor enthusiasm and media attention more than true undervaluation.

That is the central argument in a March 2026 study by Zoran Filipović and Biljana Seistrajkova, Beyond the Hype: Understanding IPO (Over)Valuation. The authors ask a simple but important question: Are IPOs really underpriced by underwriters, or are investors bidding them above fair value once trading begins?

What The Study Examines

For years, the standard explanation for the IPO pop has been that underwriters leave money on the table by pricing shares too low. That story has always been appealing, especially to investors who see a strong first-day gain and assume they missed something.

But this paper makes a different case. The authors argue that the first-day surge is better understood as overvaluation driven by attention, optimism, and media hype. In their view, the problem is not just the initial offer price. It is what happens when enthusiastic buyers start trading the stock.

To test this, the authors study 848 U.S. IPOs from September 2009 through December 2019. They focus on short sellers and stock analysts, two groups that usually have less patience for stories and more respect for valuation.

How They Break Down The IPO Pop

The authors separate the first-day return into two parts.

The first is market overpricing, meaning how far the trading price rises above estimated intrinsic value on day one. The second is offer underpricing, meaning how far the offer price is set below that same value.

To estimate intrinsic value, they compare each IPO with similar publicly traded companies in the same industry using price-to-sales ratios. That gives them a reasonable benchmark and helps strip away some of the emotion that tends to surround a new listing.

If the traditional story were right, offer underpricing would explain most of the first-day return. Instead, the evidence points much more clearly to market overpricing.

Pinterest Is A Good Example

Pinterest’s April 2019 IPO shows the pattern well. The company priced at $19 per share, above the initial $15 to $17 range, and generated a lot of attention before trading began. Roughly 200 media articles appeared in the four weeks before the listing.

On the first day, Pinterest closed at $24.40, a gain of 28.4 percent. But the authors’ comparable-company analysis estimated intrinsic value at just $16.70, which was within the original pricing range.

The more interesting part is how informed investors responded. On day one, 13.9 percent of offered shares were sold short, putting Pinterest among the more heavily shorted IPOs in the sample. Analysts were also cautious, issuing a median “hold” recommendation rather than a bullish “buy.” Within a year, the stock had fallen to $17.43, about 30 percent below the first-day close.

What The Data Show

You can read the rest of my Financial Advisor article here.