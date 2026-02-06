Bitcoin has plummeted from its October 2025 peak of over $126,000 to as low as $60,000 early in the morning of February 6, 2026. After hitting that low, it rebounded to about $70,000 that afternoon. The peak-to-bottom drop represented a more than 50% collapse in just four months. February 5, 2026 alone saw Bitcoin drop more than 10%, its steepest single-day decline since the FTX collapse in November 2022.

In my November 12, 2025, article for Morningstar, I reviewed Campbell Harvey’s analysis comparing gold and Bitcoin as safe-haven assets. While Harvey found both could play roles in diversified portfolios, he concluded that “labeling bitcoin ‘digital gold’ is an oversimplification” and noted that Bitcoin “is hardly a safe-haven asset.” The market has now delivered a brutal verdict confirming Harvey’s skepticism—and exposing two fundamental narratives the cryptocurrency industry has promoted as nothing more than myths manufactured to create demand.

Myth #1: Bitcoin Is an Inflation Hedge

For years, Bitcoin advocates have marketed the cryptocurrency as protection against inflation. The pitch sounds logical: Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins, so unlike government-issued currencies, it cannot be debased through money printing. When central banks inflate the money supply, Bitcoin’s scarcity should preserve purchasing power. It’s the perfect hedge against rising prices—or so the story goes.

The current market situation exposes this narrative as fiction.

Inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Despite some cooling from peak levels, inflation pressures persist throughout the economy. If Bitcoin truly functioned as an inflation hedge, this would be precisely the environment where it should shine—protecting investors’ wealth as the purchasing power of dollars erodes. Instead, Bitcoin has collapsed by 50%.

This isn’t a minor correction or temporary volatility. It’s a complete failure of the inflation hedge thesis at the exact moment when that hedge should matter most. An asset that loses half its value while inflation runs above target isn’t hedging anything—it’s amplifying losses.

Research confirms what this crash demonstrates empirically. A study from NYDIG (a Bitcoin-focused financial services and technology company) found no reliable correlation between Bitcoin’s price and inflation measures. The relationship is neither consistent nor strong enough to support treating Bitcoin as inflation protection. As NYDIG’s Global Head of Research concluded, investors should stop thinking of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and instead recognize it as a measure of global liquidity—rising when capital flows freely and collapsing when conditions tighten.

The contrast with actual inflation hedges couldn’t be sharper. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) mechanically adjust with inflation, providing guaranteed real returns. Commodities like oil and agricultural products tend to rise with inflation because they are the inputs to inflation. Even real estate, while imperfect, tends to appreciate as construction costs and replacement values increase with inflation.

Bitcoin does none of this. It has no mechanism linking its price to inflation. It generates no cash flows adjusted for price levels. Its value depends entirely on speculation about future demand from other investors. When that speculation falters—as it has over the past four months—the inflation hedge evaporates, revealing it was never there in the first place.

The cryptocurrency industry promoted Bitcoin as an inflation hedge because it was an effective marketing message during an era of unprecedented monetary expansion. The reality is that Bitcoin behaves like a high-beta speculative asset, not a defensive hedge. It amplifies market moves rather than offsetting them. Calling it an inflation hedge was industry propaganda, and this collapse provides the proof.

Myth #2: Bitcoin Is “Digital Gold”

The “digital gold” narrative might be the cryptocurrency industry’s most persistent and successful marketing campaign. Bitcoin advocates argue that just as gold has served as a store of value for thousands of years, Bitcoin represents a technological evolution of the same principle—scarce, durable, portable, and immune to government control. Some enthusiasts even claim Bitcoin is superior to gold: easier to transport, more divisible, and verifiably scarce through blockchain technology.

The past four months obliterate this comparison.

While Bitcoin collapsed 50%, gold soared. Gold gained 64% in 2025 and despite a recent fall off, it was still up about 10% in 2026. This divergence isn’t random. It reflects the fundamental difference between real gold and “digital gold.”

Gold has intrinsic properties that make it valuable across cultures and throughout history: it’s physically scarce, chemically stable, aesthetically appealing, and useful in jewelry, electronics, and industry. When financial markets panic, investors tend to flee to gold because it has maintained value for millennia through wars, currency collapses, and economic crises. Gold’s track record as a store of value isn’t a marketing claim—it’s verified by thousands of years of human civilization.

Bitcoin has none of these characteristics. It has no intrinsic value, no physical presence, no industrial use, and no multi-thousand-year track record. Its entire value proposition rests on collective belief that other people will want to buy it in the future. When that belief falters, there’s nothing underneath to provide support.

The “digital gold” label was always aspirational branding rather than descriptive reality. Gold doesn’t need the internet to exist. Gold doesn’t require a functioning power grid. Gold can’t be hacked, doesn’t depend on ongoing network security, and isn’t vulnerable to technological obsolescence. Bitcoin has all of these dependencies and vulnerabilities.

Most fundamentally, gold and Bitcoin behave completely differently during market stress. Gold appreciates when investors seek safety. Bitcoin has tended to collapse when risk appetite disappears. These aren’t two versions of the same asset class—they’re opposites. One is a defensive safe haven proven over millennia. The other is a speculative technology bet that amplifies market volatility.

The current divergence makes this crystal clear. If Bitcoin were truly digital gold, it should move with gold—providing the same safe-haven benefits in digital form. Instead, as gold rises and Bitcoin craters, the market is sending an unambiguous message: digital gold is not gold. It’s not even a reasonable substitute.

The cryptocurrency industry’s financial incentives explain why these myths were created and promoted. But the myths weren’t unopposed. Even before Bitcoin’s recent collapse made the deception undeniable, careful analysis was exposing the flaws in these narratives.

The Industry’s Incentive to Deceive

Why have these myths persisted for so long despite mounting evidence against them?

The cryptocurrency industry has powerful financial incentives to maintain these narratives. Bitcoin exchanges earn transaction fees on every trade. Mining operations need high Bitcoin prices to remain profitable. Institutional holders and early adopters who accumulated Bitcoin at lower prices benefit from anything that drives new demand. ETF issuers collect management fees on Bitcoin funds that are based on the value of assets under management.

All of these entities profit from convincing investors that Bitcoin is an inflation hedge and digital gold. These narratives transform Bitcoin from a speculative gamble into a supposedly prudent portfolio allocation. They create FOMO among retail investors who fear missing out on the “future of money.” They provide cover for institutions to allocate client funds to cryptocurrency.

The incentive structure encourages exaggeration and myth-making. When Bitcoin rises, advocates point to it as confirmation of the digital gold and inflation hedge theses. When Bitcoin falls, they dismiss it as temporary volatility or buying opportunity—urging investors to “zoom out” and look at long-term charts. The narrative always supports the conclusion that you should buy Bitcoin.

Real inflation hedges and safe havens don’t require this constant marketing and narrative management. Gold doesn’t need a promotional machine to explain why it maintains value during crises. TIPS don’t require evangelists to convince investors they protect against inflation—the government guarantee speaks for itself.

Bitcoin requires constant narrative support because its fundamental value proposition is weak. Strip away the marketing, the aspirational labeling, and the industry hype, and what remains is a highly volatile digital asset whose price depends entirely on waves of speculative demand.

What Harvey Got Right—and What the Market Has Now Confirmed

In September 2025, Campbell Harvey examined the relationship between gold and Bitcoin, concluding that while both assets share some characteristics—scarcity, energy-intensive production, no intrinsic cash flow generation—the comparison breaks down when tested against real-world stress.

Harvey documented that gold and Bitcoin moved in tight correlation from 2022 to 2024, but that relationship broke down early in 2025. He found that “gold continues to outperform Bitcoin in periods of geopolitical or market stress, reaffirming its reputation as a risk-off asset. Bitcoin, meanwhile, tends to move with broader risk assets, sometimes amplifying portfolio volatility rather than protecting against it.”

The past four months have vindicated Harvey’s analysis in the starkest possible terms. Gold gained 64% in 2025 and continues performing its traditional safe-haven role. Bitcoin collapsed by more than half before recovering to about $70,000. The correlation Harvey identified as breaking down has now completely shattered, with the two assets moving in opposite directions during precisely the conditions when a true safe haven should provide protection.

Harvey noted that Bitcoin faces existential threats that gold does not—quantum computing risks, 51% attacks on the blockchain, regulatory threats—and is “at least four times as volatile as gold, with several drawdowns of more than 70% in its short history.” He was right to conclude that Bitcoin “is hardly a safe-haven asset.”

But here’s what even Harvey’s cautious analysis didn’t fully capture: the systematic deception embedded in the cryptocurrency industry’s marketing. Harvey suggested both assets “can play important roles in diversified portfolios” and warned that “betting exclusively on one or the other is unwise.” That’s academically sound advice. But it misses the point that investors weren’t making informed choices about Bitcoin’s role in their portfolios—they were buying based on false promises that Bitcoin would protect them from inflation and serve as digital gold.

The industry didn’t market Bitcoin as “a highly volatile speculative asset that might offer diversification benefits but amplifies risk during market stress.” They marketed it as inflation protection and digital gold. Those specific claims—not Bitcoin’s general utility in portfolios—are what the current collapse has exposed as myths.

Having explained why the industry promoted these false narratives, it’s worth understanding one additional dynamic that may affect Bitcoin’s near-term price trajectory—though it doesn’t change the fundamental failure of the inflation hedge and digital gold theses.

Understanding Mining Dynamics When Bitcoin Trades Below Breakeven

When the Bitcoin price trades below miners’ average breakeven (all-in production cost), it compresses or eliminates mining margins, forces a shake-out among weaker miners, and tends to raise medium-term upside pressure on the price even as it can add short-term downside volatility.

What “Below Breakeven” Means

Breakeven is the all-in cost per BTC: energy, hardware depreciation, operations, financing, etc., often proxied using network difficulty and energy assumptions. Recent estimates put average all-in production cost at around $87,000. BTC has been trading materially below that, implying miners are losing money on each coin produced on average.

Direct Impact on Miners—Margin Compression and Losses

When the price of BTC falls below the cost of creating it, miners’ gross margins turn negative. Even efficient operators see sharply reduced profitability, while high-cost miners become outright unviable.

Capex and Financing Stress

With lower cash flow, miners cut or delay hardware upgrades, struggle to service debt, and some face Chapter 11/insolvency risk, especially those with high energy costs or leveraged expansion.

Operational Responses By Miners—Shutting Down High-cost Hash

Less efficient rigs and operations with expensive power are switched off, leading to a drop in the network hashrate (the measure of a computer’s processing power, specifically how many calculations, or hashes, it can perform per second). Recent episodes show double-digit hashrate declines when price moves below estimated cost.

Treasury and Hedging Tactics

Miners may liquidate BTC treasuries, hedge with derivatives, relocate to cheaper energy, or pivot capacity to other compute uses (e.g., AI), all to survive until economics improve.

Network-level Effects—Hashrate and Security

Falling hashrate reduces the total computing power securing the network. However, the difficulty in creating new BTC adjusts downward to keep blocks arriving roughly every 10 minutes, allowing only the most efficient miners to remain.

Academic and industry work finds that BTC price strongly drives hashrate (via miner profitability), while hashrate only weakly feeds back into price; price shocks lead, and miner activity follows.

How This Impacts Bitcoin’s Price

Short-term: potential extra selling and volatility. Distressed miners may sell more BTC (both new production and part of treasury) to cover operating and debt costs, adding to near-term sell pressure.

Market participants often interpret price being below cost as a bear-market or “capitulation zone” signal, which can coincide with further drawdowns and sharp intraday volatility.

Medium-term: reduced structural sell pressure and “cleansing.”

As high-cost miners shut down and weaker balance sheets are flushed out, aggregate forced selling from miners tends to fall, since fewer coins are being mined and distressed operations have already liquidated.

Historically, at least, major miner-capitulation episodes (marked by falling hashrate and miners selling aggressively) have often coincided with or slightly preceded cycle lows, after which BTC staged strong recoveries as sell pressure abated.

Conceptual Takeaway for Price Dynamics

In standard commodity terms, think of miners as high-beta, levered producers: when spot trades below marginal cost, producers shut in supply, balance sheets are cleansed, and the surviving low-cost producers gain share as the market re-equilibrates.

For Bitcoin, price is still primarily set by broader demand and macro/crypto risk appetite, but extended periods below breakeven tend to:

· Increase near-term downside and volatility via miner distress and treasury sales

· Decrease medium-term structural sell pressure and leave a more efficient mining base, which historically has been associated with subsequent upside in the BTC price once demand stabilizes.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s 50% collapse while inflation runs above the Fed’s target and gold soars exposed two core industry myths as deliberate fabrications designed to create demand.

Bitcoin is not an inflation hedge. An asset that loses half its value while inflation persists above target is the opposite of a hedge—it’s a catastrophic failure to protect purchasing power when protection matters most.

Bitcoin is not digital gold. An asset that craters 50% while actual gold appreciates is not a technological evolution of gold’s safe-haven properties—it’s a fundamentally different asset that behaves in fundamentally opposite ways.

The cryptocurrency industry created these myths because they needed them. Selling Bitcoin as “a volatile speculative asset with no intrinsic value whose price depends entirely on greater fool theory” is a much harder pitch than selling it as “digital gold and inflation protection.” So, they chose the myths, promoted them relentlessly, and profited as retail investors believed them.

The current market is forcing a reckoning with reality. Investors who bought Bitcoin for inflation protection watched their holdings collapse while inflation persisted. Investors who bought Bitcoin as digital gold watched it crater while actual gold thrived. The divergence is too large, too obvious, and too painful to ignore.

It’s important to understand that the destruction of the myths doesn’t mean that Bitcoin will necessarily go to zero (although it could), or that cryptocurrency has no future. It means the fundamental investment thesis promoted by the industry was false. Bitcoin is not what they told you it was. It’s a high-risk speculative bet that should be treated as such—not a defensive hedge, not a store of value, not digital gold. As to Bitcoin’s future value, unfortunately, as is always the case, my crystal ball remains cloudy.

Bitcoin’s collapse has been painful for those who bought Bitcoin as an investment. But perhaps it will finally shatter the myths and force honest conversation about what Bitcoin actually is: a digital asset whose entire value rests on speculation about future demand, whose price can swing wildly in either direction, and which provides none of the inflation protection or safe-haven benefits the industry has spent years promising.

Hopefully, the myths are dead—although like many discredited market adages, the media may keep them alive because they make compelling headlines and generate clicks. The question now is whether investors will finally recognize the myths for what they are, or whether the industry will simply rebrand the same false promises under new narratives and continue the cycle.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future.