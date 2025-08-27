Share this postLarry’s SubstackBoring Beats FancyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBoring Beats FancyLarry SwedroeAug 27, 20252Share this postLarry’s SubstackBoring Beats FancyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareHere's really good 6 minute video Boring Beats Fancy by RIA Daniel Barram, well worth your timehttps://view.bbsv5.net/bbext/?p=land&id=3B6A9ED906E94DDC9520E5B28169F4A0&vid=1df63f17-81e9-4955-aa99-ce8dc6708efc2Share this postLarry’s SubstackBoring Beats FancyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Great graphics in the presentation!