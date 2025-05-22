Investors interested in senior secured floating-rate debt have two options: broadly syndicated loans, or BSLs, via funds like Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN and SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF SRLN, and private credit via a fund such as Cliffwater Corporate Lending CCLFX. Invesco Senior Loan ETF and SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF have the advantage of being daily liquid, while Cliffwater Corporate Lending (which can be purchased daily) only provides liquidity redemptions that can be capped at a 5% maximum. The other major difference between the BSL funds and Cliffwater Corporate Lending is that the loans the BSL funds invest in are typically very large syndicated loans made to large companies, while the Cliffwater fund typically invests in loans made to midsize companies (typically with at least $50 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

