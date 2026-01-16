The Research Question: Can AI Actually Improve Momentum Strategies?

Momentum investing has been a cornerstone of quantitative finance for decades. Researchers Nikolas Anic, Andrea Barbon, Ralf Seiz, and Carlo Zarattini hypothesized that the ability of large language models (LLMs) to interpret and synthesize textual information in real time can be used to identify news that is likely to trigger price momentums. Their study, “ChatGPT in Systematic Investing, Enhancing Risk-Adjusted Returns with LLMs”, tested whether an LLM like ChatGPT can actually improve real-world investment strategies.

The Research Setup

The research team created a testing environment that combined three key data sources:

Daily stock returns for S&P 500 companies from October 2019 to March 2025. High-frequency news data with second-level precision from reputable sources including CNBC, Bloomberg, Zacks, and The Motley Fool. ChatGPT 4.0 mini accessed through prompts designed to extract semantic signals from the text of each news article, such as its relevance to the firm, and whether the news is likely to reinforce or contradict existing price trends.

The Innovation: AI as a News Interpreter

Here’s where it gets interesting. Traditional momentum strategies simply rank stocks by past performance and buy the winners. The researchers enhanced this by:

Feeding ChatGPT all news articles about each momentum candidate from the previous day.

Explicitly telling the AI that the stock was about to enter a momentum portfolio.

Asking the model to score (0 to 1) whether recent news supports continued strong performance.

Using these scores to both select stocks and adjust portfolio weights.

This approach is fundamentally different from older sentiment analysis methods. Instead of counting positive and negative words, ChatGPT actually interprets the context and meaning of news in relation to the momentum hypothesis.

The Testing Framework

