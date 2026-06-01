Large language models have transformed how we interact with information. But can a general-purpose AI forecast financial markets? Alejandro Lopez-Lira and Yuehua Tang, authors of the October 2025 study “Can ChatGPT Forecast Stock Price Movements? Return Predictability and Large Language Models,” investigated whether ChatGPT (specifically GPT-4) could serve as a tool for understanding how financial markets process information. Their findings reveal as much about human cognitive limitations as they do about the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

What the Authors Examined

The researchers fed GPT-4 news headlines about individual U.S. stocks and asked this simple question: Is this headline good or bad for the company’s stock price? The model had to respond “YES” (good news), “NO” (bad news), or “UNKNOWN.”

The Exact Prompt Used

“Forget all your previous instructions. Pretend you are a financial expert. You are a financial expert with stock recommendation experience. Answer ‘YES’ if good news, ‘NO’ if bad news, or ‘UNKNOWN’ if uncertain in the first line. Then elaborate with one short and concise sentence on the next line. Is this headline good or bad for the stock price of [company] in the short term? Headline: [headline]”

The dataset was constructed to avoid the most common pitfall in this kind of research: look-ahead bias. GPT-4’s training data ended in September 2021, so the study used headlines from October 2021 through May 2024 — all information the model had never seen before. The final sample comprised 159,137 firm-headline-date observations covering 4,123 U.S. companies.

The authors then compared ChatGPT’s assessments of two things: (1) the stock’s immediate market reaction on the day of the news, and (2) the stock’s price drift over the following one to two trading days. They also tested 12 different language models — from basic older-generation models to the most advanced — to see whether the ability to interpret financial news was a function of model complexity.

Key Findings

1: GPT-4’s accuracy on initial market reactions was remarkable

The headline result is striking. When GPT-4 assessed a piece of overnight news, it correctly predicted the direction of the market’s initial reaction on 93.3% of trading days. For intraday news, it was 88.8% of days — the combined signal from all the day’s headlines pointed in the correct direction an extraordinary proportion of the time.

· 93.3%: Daily hit rate, overnight news (initial reaction)

· 88.8%: Daily hit rate, intraday news (initial reaction)

· 2.97: Annualized Sharpe ratio, overnight drift strategy (before costs)

· 34 bps: Average daily return, long-short drift strategy (before costs)

To put this in context: a long-short strategy that mechanically bought stocks with positive GPT-4 scores and sold those with negative scores at the market open would have generated a cumulative return of roughly 700% from October 2021 to May 2024 — before transaction costs. When they removed from the sample stocks with a close price less or equal to $5 and stocks with a market capitalization below the 20th percentile NYSE size breakpoint, the cumulative return of the strategy, without considering transaction costs, was still over 300% during the sample period, suggesting the predictive power of ChatGPT is not limited to small stocks, but also applies to larger and more liquid stocks.

2: Markets underreact — and GPT-4 can detect it

Beyond the initial reaction, the study found that stock prices continued drifting in the direction of GPT-4’s assessment for one to two trading days after the news—the well-known phenomenon called post-announcement drift. What is novel here is using an LLM to systematically quantify this underreaction.

The drift effect was much more pronounced for two specific types of situations:

Where Underreaction Is Strongest

Small-cap stocks: For stocks below the 20th percentile of NYSE size breakpoints, the GPT-4 drift coefficient was roughly five times larger than for larger stocks. Fewer sophisticated investors monitor these names, leaving more room for delayed price adjustment.

The Asymmetry of Bad News

Negative news: The short leg of the GPT-4 strategy generated an annualized Sharpe ratio of 2.01, compared to just 0.78 for the long leg. Bad news takes longer to be fully incorporated into prices — likely because short-selling is more expensive and more restricted than buying.

3: Not all news is processed equally by markets

The researchers used topic modeling to group the 159,000+ headlines into distinct news categories and asked a simple question: For which topics does GPT-4 immediately agree with the market (efficient processing), and for which does price drift follow (delayed processing)?

Efficiently Processed:

· Earnings & revenue reports

· Clinical trial results

· Strategic partnerships

Underreaction Observed

· Insider stock transactions

· Healthcare conference participation

· Dividend announcements

The implication: markets handle formulaic, quantitative announcements well. They struggle to fully process information that requires contextual interpretation — like what it means when an executive sells a large block of shares, or what a company’s presence at a niche medical conference signals about its pipeline.

4: Financial reasoning scales with model complexity

The study tested 12 different language models and found a clear hierarchy: only the most sophisticated models demonstrated meaningful ability to predict the subsequent price drift. Simpler models — including older GPT versions, BERT variants, and even FinBERT (a model specifically fine-tuned on financial text) — could not reliably predict post-announcement drift and generated negative Sharpe ratios.

Model

Initial Reaction Hit Rate

Drift Sharpe Ratio

Assessment

GPT-4

93%

2.97

Top performer

GPT-3.5

93%

1.66

Strong, below GPT-4

DistilBART-MNLI

87%

1.26

Moderate

Llama2-70B

86%

0.97

Moderate

FinBERT

90%

−0.33

No drift edge

GPT-1 / GPT-2 / BERT

<65%

Negative

Insufficient

The threshold effect is significant. There appears to be a level of linguistic sophistication below which no meaningful financial signal can be extracted. The fact that FinBERT — despite being trained on financial text — could not predict drift while GPT-4 could suggests that general reasoning ability, not domain-specific training, is what drives performance.

5: The edge is already eroding

GPT-4’s trading signal declined over the sample period as LLM adoption has grown. The annualized Sharpe ratio of the strategy dropped from 6.54 in late 2021 to 3.68 in 2022, to 2.33 in 2023, and to 1.22 in the first five months of 2024 — as more investors use AI tools to process news, markets become more efficient — and the predictable drift gets arbitraged away.

An Important Caveat on Tradability

The GPT-4 drift strategy requires daily rebalancing with approximately 190% portfolio turnover per day. At 20 basis points per round-trip in transaction costs, the strategy becomes unprofitable. In practice, only low-cost market participants — institutional traders with direct market access and minimal price impact — could realistically exploit these patterns, and only in large cap stocks.

Key Investor Takeaways