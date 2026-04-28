Illiquid assets trade infrequently, which makes it hard to know their true market value in real time. To solve that problem, funds that hold illiquid assets estimate fair value at periodic intervals. Those estimates determine the share prices at which interval and tender offer funds issue and redeem shares. The result is a familiar issue in private markets: stale pricing, where reported NAV may lag actual economic value.

That matters because it raises a practical question. Could an investor use publicly available market signals to predict when a fund’s NAV is about to move, then trade in and out to benefit from that lag? That is the basic idea behind NAV timing, and if it worked, it could transfer wealth from long-term investors to tactical ones.

To study that question, Cliffwater funded University of Southern California finance professor Spencer Couts’s analysis of its Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund, CCLFX, the largest private credit interval fund. The study covered June 2019 through January 2025 and asked whether the fund’s pricing process could be exploited by timing the NAV.

Couts looked at the issue three ways.

He measured stale pricing and return predictability. He tested whether alpha falls when lagged factor returns are added. He simulated 22 NAV-timing strategies and compared them with buy-and-hold.

What he tested

First, Couts asked whether past CCLFX returns helped predict future CCLFX returns, and whether lagged returns from public debt and market indices also helped explain CCLFX. The comparison set included the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI), the Cliffwater BDC Index (CWBDC) the Morningstar LSTA Leveraged Loan 100 Index, the Bloomberg High Yield Index, the Bloomberg 3–5 Year Treasury Index, Blackstone’s Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), and Invesco’s Senior Loan ETF (BKLN).

Second, he tested whether CCLFX’s alpha declined when lagged versions of the (Fama-French 5-factor model were included in the regressions. If alpha fell meaningfully once lagged factors were added, that would suggest the fund was absorbing market information with a delay.

Third, he simulated 22 tactical strategies that switched between CCLFX and either cash or a public benchmark based on lagged signals. Then he asked the most important question: Did any of them beat simply owning the fund?

Key Findings

CCLFX Does Exhibit Stale Pricing, But it is Mostly Monthly.

Autocorrelation is a measure of how much past returns help predict future returns — a sign that today’s price may not reflect all current information. CCLFX’s monthly autocorrelation (roughly 0.24) was meaningfully higher than that of any of the public debt indices in the study, most of which had autocorrelations near zero or even negative. This confirms that CCLFX’s returns incorporate market information more slowly than liquid alternatives.

Cross-correlations told a similar story: lagged returns from the market index and most debt indices were significantly positive predictors of the next month’s CCLFX return. In plain terms, if the broad credit market had a strong month in October, there was a meaningful chance CCLFX would report a stronger-than-usual return in November.

Importantly, this predictability largely disappeared after two months, and vanished entirely when returns were measured at the quarterly level. The quarterly autocorrelations for CCLFX were small, and the cross-correlations with lagged quarterly returns from other indices were mostly insignificant. By the time a quarter closed, CCLFX’s NAV had largely caught up with the market.

Alpha Fell With Lagged Factors Monthly, Not Quarterly

When Couts added one- and two-month lagged factors to the monthly regressions, CCLFX’s alpha fell, especially in the specification that used all seven return series. That is consistent with a monthly pricing lag.

At the quarterly level, though, the lagged factors had little effect on alpha. That suggests the quarterly data are already fully priced, with little left to exploit.

Even so, the fund’s alpha remained positive and statistically significant across most specifications—the fund delivered positive risk-adjusted returns during the sample period. It does not prove skill, though, and it does not consider that the excess return reflects an illiquidity premium.

NAV Timing Didn’t Beat Buy-and-Hold

This is the practical result that matters most. Even though monthly predictability existed, none of the 22 timing strategies beat simple buy-and-hold in CCLFX.

At the monthly level, the timing strategies generally produced positive returns, but those returns were smaller than what an investor would have earned by staying invested in the fund. The cost of stepping out and missing CCLFX exposure outweighed the benefit of trying to time the NAV.

At the quarterly level, the case against timing was even stronger. The timing alphas were generally insignificant once CCLFX was included in the regression, which means there was no detectable timing edge relative to just holding the fund.

CCLFX’s Quarterly Redemption Restrictions Are Well-Calibrated

As an interval fund, CCLFX limits investor redemptions to quarterly windows. Couts’ analysis suggests this is not just an administrative feature — it is a meaningful structural safeguard. Because stale pricing and return predictability are eliminated by the time quarterly returns are computed, the quarterly redemption cycle effectively prevents NAV-timing from being a viable strategy. By the time an investor could act on a timing signal, the pricing information has already been fully absorbed.

His findings led Couts to conclude that CCLFX: “returns have moderate NAV-timing risk at the monthly level. However, it also suggests this risk is significantly mitigated by the quarterly redemption restrictions. He added: My findings suggest that even after a significant market decline the market pricing information would likely be incorporated at the quarterly level and that the quarterly redemption restrictions would significantly mitigate any NAV-timing or stale pricing wealth transfer risks.”

Why it Matters

The results suggest that CCLFX does have some monthly stale-pricing risk, but that risk is largely reduced by the fund’s quarterly redemption structure. By the time an investor could actually act on a quarterly redemption decision, the relevant pricing information appears to have been absorbed.

That makes the redemption feature more than just a liquidity constraint. It also appears to be a practical barrier to NAV timing.

The positive alphas are worth noting, but they should be read carefully. They do not prove mispricing, and they do not necessarily prove manager skill. They mostly reflect the compensation investors require for holding illiquid assets.

The Caveats

A few cautions matter here.

The sample is short, running only from June 2019 through January 2025. That is not much history for a private credit fund.

The period also lacks a prolonged credit downturn. CCLFX saw only one negative quarter over the sample, and NAV timing tends to matter most when markets are under real stress.

The finding of positive alpha should not be interpreted literally. It clearly reflects an illiquidity premium, not free money. I note that it may also reflect the fact that unlike in public markets, private markets show evidence of persistence of performance (skill).

Finally, the study was funded by Cliffwater, though Couts stated funding was independent of outcomes or conclusions.

Key Takeaways

1. Stale pricing is real, but it is not uniquely dangerous for CCLFX investors. Yes, CCLFX incorporates market information with a lag at the monthly level. But the degree of predictability is moderate, and it dissipates quickly. By quarter-end, there is no meaningful staleness remaining. It is important to note that the findings of a lack of any significant autocorrelation beyond one month should not be surprising because: Cliffwater does provide daily pricing (to allow for daily purchases); there is virtually no duration risk since all loans are floating rates with either 30- or 90-day resets; and the loan quality is higher (the higher the loan quality, and the lower the duration risk, the lower will be the fund’s volatility, reducing the risk of autocorrelation in returns due to stale pricing).

2. The quarterly redemption structure is doing its job. The fund’s redemption restrictions are not simply investor-unfriendly liquidity constraints — they are a substantive risk management tool that eliminates the window in which NAV-timing would theoretically be viable.

3. The cost of sitting out outweighs the benefit of timing. Even in a world without redemption restrictions, an investor who tried to tactically time CCLFX based on public market signals would likely have underperformed a buy-and-hold investor over this period. CCLFX’s consistently positive returns meant that any period of being out of the fund was costly.

4. The fund appeared to add genuine risk-adjusted value. Across every factor model tested, CCLFX produced a statistically significant positive alpha — meaning it added value above what could be explained by its exposure to public market risks. This suggests the fund was a meaningful diversifier for a typical investor over the sample period. Again, the excess return is highly related to the illiquidity premium. It likely also reflects that as the largest fund in the space, CCLFX has access to the premier lenders to private credit, and unlike in public markets, in private markets there is evidence of persistence of performance.

5. Longer-term monitoring is warranted. While the findings are encouraging, a sustained credit downturn — the kind not seen in this sample — could reveal more significant stale pricing dynamics and make the quarterly restriction more important as a mitigant. Investors should revisit this analysis as the fund’s track record lengthens and market cycles broaden.

Summary

The empirical research findings demonstrate that stale pricing exists with funds that provide more liquidity than exists for their underlying assets. That creates the risk of wealth transference through NAV timing. This is especially true for private equity and private real estate funds. However, at least in the case of CCLFX, which restricts investments to private credit that is senior, secured, and backed by private equity, the risk of stale pricing is minimal as it largely dissipates after one month from an economic and statistical significance viewpoint. The takeaway is that the volatility of CCLFX is somewhat understated when looking at one-month returns. However, when looking at volatility on a quarterly, or longer, basis that does not appear to be the case, at least in any statistically or economically significant way.

The bottom line is that CCLFX provides investors with access to the credit premium and the illiquidity premium of private credit without having serious concerns about the risk of stale pricing. For long-term investors with appropriate illiquidity tolerance, private credit may offer a meaningful premium — though one that should be sized appropriately given its liquidity constraints.

Disclosure: I own shares of CCLFX.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.