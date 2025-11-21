In a groundbreaking development for the interval fund industry, Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) has become the first interval fund to receive an ‘A’ long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings. This historic achievement, announced on November 19, 2025, sets CCLFX apart in the private credit landscape and marks a significant competitive advantage over traditional business development companies (BDCs), which typically target BBB ratings.

Why This Rating Matters

The ‘A’ rating carries tangible benefits that will enhance CCLFX’s competitive position and ultimately benefit investors:

Lower Cost Borrowing: With an ‘A’ rating, CCLFX can access debt capital at more attractive rates than its peers. This lower cost of leverage translates directly into enhanced net returns for investors, as the fund’s interest expenses will be reduced compared to lower-rated competitors.

Enhanced Liquidity: The strong credit rating opens doors to a broader base of institutional lenders and capital markets participants. This expanded access to funding sources provides CCLFX with greater flexibility to manage its operations, meet investor redemptions, and capitalize on attractive investment opportunities as they arise.

Competitive Differentiation: While private BDCs typically strive for BBB ratings, CCLFX has leapfrogged this benchmark, establishing itself as a premier credit in the private lending space. This distinction reflects the fund’s superior risk management, diversification, and operational strength.

The Foundation of the ‘A’ Rating

S&P Global’s rating reflects several key strengths that distinguish CCLFX from its peers:

Conservative Leverage Profile

CCLFX maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 25-35%, significantly more conservative than many BDCs and private credit funds. This prudent approach to leverage provides a substantial cushion during market stress while still allowing the fund to enhance returns through measured use of debt.

Exceptional Diversification

With approximately $40 billion in assets under management, CCLFX has achieved remarkable scale and diversification. The fund holds over 3,000 positions across more than 4,000 underlying loans, with no single loan representing more than 1% of net asset value on a look-through basis. This diversification materially reduces concentration risk and enhances the stability of returns.

Strong Asset Quality

The fund’s focus on senior, secured, and sponsored loans provides significant downside protection. CCLFX’s portfolio has maintained its valuations without significant fair value write downs, as seen in cumulative net realized gains of 0.09%—indicating that the investments in the fund’s portfolio tend to be well secured With 96% of the portfolio consisting of first-lien loans and an average loan-to-value ratio of just 41%. The fund’s nonaccrual rate of only 0.63% as of August 31, 2025, compares favorably to both BDC peers and large U.S. banks’ commercial loan portfolios.

Robust Liquidity Management

The maturities of CCLFX’s senior secured notes and term loans are well laddered through 2037. Upcoming debt maturities are minimal in 2025 and $255 million in 2026, compared with about $40 billion in fund assets. The revolving credit facility matures in 2030, and the fund extends the maturity of the revolver annually. CCLF most recently upsized the revolver in October 2025, to $4.23 billion, and added banks to the syndication. Unused borrowing capacity between the delayed draw term loan and revolving credit facility totals approximately $3.6 billion. In addition, the fund maintains substantial coverage of its obligations, with $2.05 billion in interest income far exceeding its $415 million in interest expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Diversified Funding Sources

CCLFX has built a well-structured capital base, with equity investors representing 76% of total funding, senior secured notes at 16%, and secured credit facilities at 7%. The fund’s equity base is distributed across over 1,000 registered investment advisers, with no single investor representing more than 5% of net asset value.

Strong Performance

Since inception in June 2019 through October 2025, CCLFX has generated annualized returns of 9.55%, virtually 5% higher than the return of the daily liquid Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN).

Looking Ahead

S&P Global’s stable outlook reflects confidence that CCLFX will maintain its disciplined approach to leverage, asset quality, and liquidity management. The rating agency expects the fund to continue investing primarily in senior secured commercial loans while maintaining its one-third allocation to private investment vehicles.

The firm’s recent actions underscore its strong market position and access to capital. A clear vote of confidence from the lending community was the October upsizing of its revolving credit facility to $4.23 billion and adding banks to the syndication.

Investor Takeaways

For investors in CCLFX, this ‘A’ rating represents a validation of the fund’s investment approach and operational excellence. More importantly, it creates a tangible competitive advantage that should translate into superior risk-adjusted returns over time.

As the first interval fund to achieve this distinction, CCLFX has set a new standard for the industry. The lower borrowing costs and enhanced liquidity that come with an ‘A’ rating provide the fund with additional tools to navigate market cycles, capitalize on opportunities, and deliver consistent performance for investors.

In an environment where credit quality and financial stability are paramount, CCLFX’s historic ‘A’ rating stands as a testament to the strength of its strategy, the quality of its portfolio, and the capability of its management team. For advisors and investors seeking exposure to private credit through a diversified, professionally managed vehicle, this milestone achievement reinforces CCLFX’s position as a premier choice in the interval fund space.

Disclosure: I am investor in CCLFX and have been almost since inception.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.