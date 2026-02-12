Corporations Are Winning the Stock Market.
Here’s a New Plan for Everyone Else
Retail investing has undergone a seismic shift in recent years, with individual investors now accounting for a growing share of market activity. R. David McLean, Jeffrey Pontiff, and Christopher Reilly, authors of the study “Taking Sides on Return Predictability,” published in the November 2025 issue of The Journal of Financial Economics, examined how different types of investors actually perform. Their findings provide insights into who makes smart trades and who doesn’t.
What the Researchers Examined
This study represents the most comprehensive analysis of market participation to date. The authors examined the trading patterns of nine different types of market participants:
Six types of institutional investors: mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, wealth managers, hedge funds, and other institutions
Short sellers: primarily hedge funds betting against stocks
Firms themselves: through share buybacks and issuances
Retail investors: individual investors
