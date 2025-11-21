In addition to writing about finance I like to recommend the best books I’ve been reading and the best films/series I have watched. With that in mind, here’s a strong recommendation.

Death by Lightning is a compelling four-episode Netflix miniseries that brings forgotten American history brilliantly to life. The series chronicles President James Garfield’s assassination and does an excellent job with historical accuracy.

The show manages to make a dark moment in history educational and engrossing. Michael Shannon delivers a characteristically powerful performance as the weary, intelligent Garfield, while Matthew Macfadyen is superb portraying the assassin Charles Guiteau.

Rather than painting Garfield and Guiteau as straightforward hero and villain, the series explores the corrupt political system and the complexities of both men with nuance. At just four episodes, it’s the perfect length, either in four parts or in a single sitting.

If you enjoy prestige historical dramas with stellar performances and lesser-known stories, this is well worth your time. It’s both an important history lesson and captivating television.