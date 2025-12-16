Direct lenders have deployed more than $1 trillion in the U.S. market, approaching the $1.4 trillion bank-syndicated leveraged loan market that traditionally financed PE buyouts. Motivated by prior research suggesting that nonbank lenders generally adopt a more passive, transactional approach compared to banks, potentially creating financial fragility, Young Soo Jang, author of the April 2025 study “Are Direct Lenders More Like Banks or Arm’s-Length Investors?” tackled a critical question: Are direct lenders—the rapidly growing private credit funds that have increasingly displaced traditional banks in private equity buyouts—acting more like careful relationship bankers or like arm’s-length investors who simply collect interest checks?

What This Research Examined

To answer the question, he accessed a novel database of loans held by direct lenders through an anonymous valuation advisory firm that serves direct lenders for third-party appraisal. The database contains confidential data on financial statements, loan agreements, covenant compliance, restructuring history, and lender loan holdings for PE-backed borrowers of direct lenders. It covers over 4,000 PE-backed firms between 2014 and 2023, and includes 53% of private debt borrowers with disclosed loan terms in PitchBook making it representative of the private debt universe.

The Banking Void That Direct Lenders Filled

After the 2008 financial crisis, aggressive banking regulations created a void in corporate lending as banks, constrained by the Fed stress tests, reallocated credit away from smaller, riskier firms (companies with $10 million to $1B in annual revenue, toward larger, safer firms. Into this gap stepped direct lenders: private debt funds and Business Development Companies (BDCs) that raise capital from institutional investors and lend directly to companies, primarily those owned by private equity sponsors.

Key Finding #1: Direct Lenders Are Active Monitors

Contrary to expectations based on other nonbank lenders, Jang found that direct lenders behave remarkably like traditional banks in their monitoring approach:

98% of direct loans contain financial covenants—contractual tripwires that give lenders control when borrower performance deteriorates.

Direct lenders actually use more covenants than banks for comparable borrowers.

When borrowers violated covenants, direct lenders actively intervened 80% of the time compared to 67% for banks. Direct lender interventions more frequently involved tightening liquidity and minimum EBITDA covenants, requiring periodic calls with lenders, and mandating sponsor equity injections. Firms respond to these interventions by adopting more conservative policies—reducing investments, limiting debt issuance, and increasing cash holdings.

This intensive monitoring mirrors what banks traditionally do, not the hands-off approach of typical bond investors or other nonbank lenders.

Key Finding #2: Direct Lenders Show Flexibility in Distress

Perhaps most striking, direct lenders demonstrated greater flexibility than banks during the COVID-19 pandemic when borrowers faced distress:

26% of distressed direct lending borrowers received payment deferrals versus only 9% for bank borrowers.

Just 2% of distressed direct lending deals entered bankruptcy compared to 15% for bank deals.

However, this flexibility came with strings attached: 42% of distressed direct lending deals required PE sponsors to inject new equity (versus 21% for bank deals)—direct lenders do not renegotiate for free, doing so when PE sponsors increase skin-in-the-game.

This combination of close monitoring with flexible renegotiation reflects the behavior of relationship lenders who work with borrowers through challenging periods rather than immediately forcing liquidation.

Key Finding #3: Relationships Matter

Prior relationships between PE sponsors and direct lenders significantly impact credit availability during distress. Jang showed that:

Direct lenders with established relationships with PE sponsors provided more credit when borrowers faced financial stress. This relationship effect was particularly pronounced during COVID-19.

Repeated interactions foster trust and information sharing between sponsors and direct lenders, leading to mutually beneficial outcomes.

In bank-syndicated loans, however, diverse loan ownership by entities such as banks and CLOs could prevent successful renegotiation due to holdouts.

Why Direct Lenders Act Like Banks

What explains this bank-like behavior from nonbank lenders? Jang pointed to several factors: