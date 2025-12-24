A recent exchange on LinkedIn prompted an important discussion about investment choices. After I shared a chart demonstrating direct lending’s resilience through Wall Street’s “Wall of Worry,” a well-known financial advisor countered with this advice: “Vanguard’s High Yield Corporate Bond Fund is a better option than private credit. Low cost, well managed, daily liquidity.”

It’s a compelling argument on the surface—who doesn’t value low costs and liquidity? But when it comes to investment decisions, we need to look beyond marketing points to actual performance, risk characteristics, and diversification benefits. Let’s examine the data.

In my Substack column of June 11, 2025 I explained why my choice for allocating to private credit is Cliffwater’s Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX). The table below compares its performance from inception July 2019 through November 2025 to that of Vanguard’s High-Yield Corporate Fund Admiral Shares (VWEAX).

The results are striking. CCLFX delivered a 5 percentage point annual return advantage while experiencing 6 percentage points less volatility. Its maximum drawdown of just 2.2% was 11 percentage points smaller—one-sixth the magnitude of VWEAX’s 13.2% decline.

And importantly for portfolio construction, CCLFX proved to be a superior diversifier. Its monthly correlation to the S&P 500 was 0.52 compared to VWEAX’s 0.82, and it showed minimal correlation (0.09) to Vanguard’s Total Bond Index Fund versus VWEAX’s 0.63 correlation.

Digging Deeper: Is This Just Luck?

Performance over a single period, even six years, could be attributable to market conditions or timing. To ensure we’re not drawing conclusions from a lucky outcome, let’s examine longer-term credit quality data.

The following table shows default losses for the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) and high yield bonds (along with leveraged loans) over the 20 calendar years ending in 2024. Critically, this period encompasses the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-09.

Over these 20 years, high-yield bonds experienced average default losses of 1.49%, while the CDLI posted losses of just 1.01%—approximately one-third lower.

The credit quality story becomes even more compelling when we consider that CCLFX’s portfolio consists almost exclusively of middle market loans that are senior in the capital structure. Senior loans benefit from priority claim on assets in the event of default, which should translate to lower credit losses—and the data confirms this expectation.

The tables below display historical credit losses for both the CDLI (all direct lending) and CDLI-S (senior loans only) from the index’s inception in September 2010 through September 2025.

Total annualized credit losses for the CDLI were 0.88% (comprised of 0.96% realized losses minus 0.08% unrealized gains). The CDLI-S, representing senior-only loans, showed dramatically lower credit losses of just 0.29% (0.19% realized plus 0.10% unrealized)—less than one-third the loss rate of the broader index.

Bottom Line

The Real Trade-Off

So, what does VWEAX offer in exchange for lower returns, higher volatility, larger drawdowns, and weaker diversification benefits? Two things: a lower expense ratio (0.12% versus CCLFX’s 1.54%) and daily liquidity.

These are real considerations. But for investors who don’t require daily access to every dollar in their portfolio—and most long-term investors building diversified portfolios don’t—CCLFX’s quarterly liquidity minimum of 5% of NAV is entirely adequate. Importantly, the fund has exceeded this threshold, providing meaningful redemption capacity when investors need it.

As for the expense ratio difference of 1.42%, it pales in comparison to CCLFX’s five percentage point annual return advantage. In other words, investors are getting substantial net value after fees—exactly what we should care about most.

The Bottom Line

This comparison illustrates an important principle in investment management: lowest cost doesn’t always mean best value. When you can achieve significantly higher returns with lower volatility, dramatically smaller drawdowns, and superior diversification characteristics, the higher fee becomes irrelevant as you received great value in return.

For investors who can accept quarterly rather than daily liquidity—a perfectly reasonable constraint for a diversified portfolio allocation—CCLFX has demonstrated clear superiority across the metrics that actually matter: risk-adjusted returns, downside protection, and portfolio diversification.

Perhaps this is a classic case of fixating on expense ratios rather than focusing on the value delivered net of all costs. The data suggests that when it comes to credit exposure in a portfolio, direct lending through a well-structured vehicle like CCLFX deserves serious consideration.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.