Larry Swedroe
5h

Cliff is absolutely right about the problem of VOL laundering in PE, but only directionally correct about the problem in PC, and particularly regarding CCLFX. First, volatility is low in CCLFX due to no duration risk. Second, the higher the credit quality the lower the vol and CCLFX is senior, secured, and backed by PE sponsors with default loss history of just 0.25% in the index since 2010. That means vol is low. Third, CCLFX applies a beta adjustment relative to public markets, so it is marking to market daily in attempt to assure prices reflect true NAV. Fourth as open architecture they get pricing updates daily from the lead managers and that is in prices. And finally, the research shows that in this type asset the serial correlation lasts only about a month. Bottom line is that while the published vol of CCLFX understates the vol somewhat, it is still very low.

I hope that is helpful. If interested further I recommend reading this https://www.morningstar.com/alternative-investments/how-private-equity-funds-understate-risk-their-investments and this https://alphaarchitect.com/volatility-laundering/

RobertJ
5h

hi Larry -- read all your work as well as Cliff A's: Cliff has been very explicit that private credit exhibits classic volatility laundering: appraisal-based, model-driven NAVs suppress volatility, induce serial correlation, inflate Sharpe ratios, and mechanically depress correlations with public markets.

Given that, how should investors interpret the reported Sharpe ratios and low correlations you cite for CCLFX? Do these statistics have economic meaning absent explicit unsmoothing or alternative risk measures, or are there specific structural or collateral features of the fund that materially mitigate these measurement distortions?

What justifies taking the published risk and diversification benefits at face value?

