Diversification has been called the only free lunch in investing, but many portfolios are less diversified than they appear because equity risk dominates. In addition, within equities, a broad portfolio is often dominated by a single factor, and many factor portfolios are still built around a single style.

To address this issue Anthony Renshaw, Yurong Gu, Matt Candar, and Andrew Ang, authors of the July 2026 paper “Diversification all the Way Down: Multifactor Investing Within Factors, Across Factors and Across Time, examined a multifactor portfolio that applies diversification at multiple levels.

· Within factors, with each factor being a composite of several signals so that no single metric dominates.

· Across factors, with four factors being combined and no one factor allowed to dominate.

· Across time, with weights on factors being adjusted by an ensemble of three timing models so that no single model dominates the tilts.

In this way, they diversify signals, diversify the factors, and diversify the timing decisions.

The central lesson of this paper is that diversification is not a one-time decision. It should be applied within factors, across factors, and even across time if the goal is to build a more robust multifactor portfolio. That may sound obvious in theory, but in practice many factor portfolios still lean heavily on a single signal, a single style, or a single market regime.

What They Examined

· They split value into two sleeves: cyclical value, based on traditional valuation ratios such as book-to-price and earnings yield, and enhanced value, which uses measures tied to economic profit, intangible capital, and free cash flow.

· They also broaden momentum broaden momentum beyond price trend to reduce reliance on any one momentum signal—they include idiosyncratic momentum, short interest, hedge fund positioning, analyst revisions, and economic-profit momentum.

· Instead of relying on one factor, they combine value, momentum, and quality (using the Axioma US5.1 Profit Quality factor, a composite of profitability, cash flow strength, operating efficiency, and accruals) into a single portfolio with balanced weights and portfolio constraints designed to keep beta and tracking error under control. The point is not to maximize exposure to any one style, but to let multiple factor premia work together.

· They excluded size and low volatility because those factors would have introduced too much unintended beta exposure relative to the tracking-error budget—small stocks have betas well above 1 and low volatility stocks have betas well below 1.

· They introduce a modest timing overlay within tight limits. They averaged bounded tilts from three timing models built on different information sets, with each model able to double or halve a factor’s nominal weight, but not eliminate it.

· They then examined a US multifactor portfolio built from cyclical value, enhanced value, momentum, and quality, benchmarked to the STOXX US Universal Index over a long sample from 2004 through May 2026. The portfolios are rebalanced quarterly, target a 1% ex ante tracking error, have a 5% quarterly one-way turnover cap, and apply concentration and industry constraints to keep the portfolio diversified and benchmark aware.

Key Findings