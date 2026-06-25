Warren Buffett built one of history’s greatest investment records by doing one thing better than nearly anyone else: identifying businesses with durable competitive advantages, or what he calls “economic moats.” The term—borrowed from the water-filled trenches protecting medieval castles—describes a company’s ability to fend off competitors and sustain high returns on capital over time.

Morningstar, the financial research giant, formalized this concept into a rating system. Companies whose advantages are expected to last more than 20 years receive a “wide moat” designation. Those holding rivals off for roughly 10 years earn a “narrow moat.” Everyone else gets “no moat.”

“A truly great business must have an enduring moat that protects excellent returns on invested capital,” Buffett wrote in his 2007 shareholder letter.

Morningstar identifies five potential sources of a moat: high customer switching costs (think Apple’s iOS ecosystem), network effects (LinkedIn becomes more valuable as more professionals join), intangible assets like patents and brand strength, cost advantages (Walmart’s supply chain), and efficient scale in markets that can only support a few players (FedEx and UPS in overnight freight).

You can read the rest of my Wealth Management article here.