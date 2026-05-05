What happens when researchers pit peer-reviewed finance studies against a simple computer search of economically meaningful accounting ratios?

There’s a story we tell ourselves about academic finance research. Brilliant professors at elite universities spend years studying markets, subject their work to peer review, and publish findings that help us understand which stocks will outperform. That process should produce something more valuable than a machine randomly crunching numbers, right?

Andrew Chen (Federal Reserve Board), Alejandro Lopez-Lira (University of Florida), and Tom Zimmermann (University of Cologne) asked that question in their December 2025 study “Does Peer-Reviewed Research Help Predict Stock Returns?” Their answer is striking.

What the Researchers Did

The authors set up a head-to-head competition between two different approaches to finding stock return predictors:

Team 1: Academic peer review. They gathered 212 stock return predictors from the published finance and accounting literature covering the period 1973 and 2016—the kinds of factors that survived peer review at top journals like the Journal of Finance and the Journal of Financial Economics. These predictors include well-known signals like value (book-to-market ratio), momentum, accruals, and asset growth.

Team 2: A naïve computer search. They programmed a computer to mechanically generate roughly 29,000 accounting ratios — essentially every simple ratio and percentage change you can construct from standard financial statement data — and then flagged any ratio that showed a statistically significant relationship with stock returns in each sample period (a t-statistic above 2.0, the standard academic threshold). No human judgment. No theory. Just brute-force number crunching.

Then they asked: Once the original sample period ends and the predictor has to work going forward, which approach holds up better?

The Core Finding: They Performed Almost Identically

The headline result is striking. The peer-review process—despite years of work, prestigious credentials, and theoretical justification—did not produce predictors that outperformed a simple mechanical search of financial ratios.

The result held up across multiple adjustments, including market-risk controls, Fama-French factors, different data sources, and the statistical strength of the original findings.

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Does It Matter What Kind of Research It Is?

The authors went deeper, asking whether certain categories of academic research might still beat data mining. They manually read each paper and categorized predictors along several dimensions:

By theoretical explanation:

Risk-based (20% of predictors): Returns compensate investors for bearing some fundamental economic risk

Mispricing-based (60%): Markets make mistakes that create exploitable patterns

Agnostic (20%): The paper doesn’t take a firm stance

By sophistication of the theory:

No formal model (85% of papers)

Stylized or dynamic equilibrium model (15%)

By journal prestige:

Top 3 finance journals (Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, Review of Financial Studies)

Top 3 accounting journals

Other journals

Across all these categories, the broad result was the same: peer-reviewed research offered little to no advantage over data mining. A few nuances are worth noting:

Risk-based research performed no better, and often worse, than data-mined predictors after publication. Predictors attributed to compensation for risk decayed just as much — or more — as everything else.

Top finance journals showed a very modest edge (retaining 3–16 percentage points more of their original predictability than data mining). However, this advantage was small enough that it could easily be noise from testing many categories.

The one partial exception: Research that was agnostic about its theoretical explanation — papers that essentially said “we found this pattern but aren’t sure why” — showed the most consistent outperformance over data mining, retaining up to 31 additional percentage points of its original predictability (the largest of 33 estimates). The authors argue this may be because such papers focus especially hard on empirical rigor to compensate for the lack of theory.

Even the most celebrated findings in finance weren’t immune. The researchers specifically examined book-to-market value (Fama and French 1992), momentum (Jegadeesh and Titman 1993), and size (Banz 1981) — arguably the three most theoretically supported and empirically studied predictors in all of finance. Data-mined alternatives matched their post-sample performance on average.

What Explains This?

The authors offer several interpretations:

1. Empirical evidence matters more than theory. The data-mined signals use the same historical stock data as the academic literature — that’s what they have in common. What the peer-reviewed research adds is theoretical grounding. The fact that both approaches performed similarly suggests the data did most of the work, not the theory.

2. Financial theory can sometimes be bent to fit almost any observed pattern after the fact — what’s sometimes called “model dredging.” If theories can rationalize any finding, they don’t filter out false discoveries.

3. Investors learn about mispricing, but not risk. Prior research found that once a predictor is published, its returns decay — suggesting investors trade on the finding and arbitrage it away. This paper’s results suggest that happens for mispricing-based strategies but not for risk-based ones. If investors learn about risk from research, they would avoid risk-based strategies, increasing predictability post-publication— it’s not that the premium itself would strengthen, it’s that investor avoidance would push it higher. Instead, they decay just like everything else — casting doubt on whether the risks identified by academia are perceived as risks by real investors. However, the authors do acknowledge that the risk-based premiums tend to shrink for the same reasons that the mispricing premiums shrink—cash flows from investors seeking to capture the premium.

4. The data-mining process itself appears to be surprisingly good. The computer search discovered the same themes as the academic literature — investment, debt issuance, equity issuance, accruals — often before those themes were published. This suggests the patterns are real but detectable through simple statistical search, not just sophisticated theorizing.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “Our findings imply that data mining is surprisingly effective for identifying true cross-sectional predictability. Indeed, data mining is competitive with the peer-review process in terms of effectiveness.”

A Note of Caution on the Research Itself

The authors are transparent about the limitations of their work. They study single-predictor strategies, not the multi-factor combinations that sophisticated investors use. They also focus on a specific window of published research (1973–2016) using a particular dataset. And they acknowledge they can’t fully disentangle why returns decay — whether it’s investors trading on published strategies, technological changes in markets, or something else entirely.

This is still one study, so it should be treated as an important data point rather than the final word.

Key Investor Takeaways