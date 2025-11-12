For decades, investors and academics have debated whether financial markets properly value corporate innovation. Do stock prices accurately reflect the future benefits of research and development spending? The April 2024 study by Amit Goyal and Sunil Wahal titled “R&D, Innovation, and the Stock Market,” provided compelling answers to these questions by investigating the relation between inventive input (R&D), inventive output (the economic value of patents, EVP), firm-level profitability and asset growth. The study examined three critical components:

1. Inventive Input (R&D Spending) The authors analyzed corporate research and development expenditures as the primary measure of innovation investment. Their measure deflated R&D by book equity.

2. Inventive Output (Economic Value of Patents) Rather than simply counting patents, the researchers focused on the Economic Value of Patents (EVP)—a more sophisticated measure that considers the actual economic significance and commercial potential of patent portfolios, providing a more accurate assessment of innovation productivity. EVP was computed as the product of the stock return attributable to the value of the patent multiplied by the firm’s market capitalization on the day prior to the announcement of the patent issuance.

3. Financial Performance Metrics The authors then connected these innovation measures to firm-level profitability and asset growth, providing a direct link between innovation activities and fundamental business performance.

The Innovation Landscape Has Changed Dramatically

From 1975 to 2022, aggregate R&D as a fraction of aggregate book equity surged from 3.2% to 10.1%. The increase reflects the economy’s shift toward knowledge-intensive industries. Interestingly, large stocks (which represent about 90% of total market capitalization) conducted 88% of aggregate R&D and received 88% of all patents, highlighting the concentration of innovation activity among major corporations.

