Practitioners have long relied on EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) as the default measure of operating profitability for valuation. But a growing chorus of managers and analysts has begun favoring a less familiar cousin: EBITA, which adds back amortization but not depreciation. Warren Buffett has made the case for years, arguing that acquisition-related amortization isn’t a “true economic cost,” while depreciation charges, if anything, understate Berkshire’s real cost of staying competitive. Companies like Stericycle have gone so far as to make EBITA their primary segment-reporting metric.

Doron Nissim, author of the study “EBITDA, EBITA or EBIT?” published in the third quarter issue of the Financial Analysts Journal, puts this debate to a rigorous empirical test. The question: which of the three measures—EBITDA, EBITA, or EBIT—provides the most reliable signal for valuing companies and predicting stock returns?

What the Study Examined

Nissim analyzed nearly 40 years of data (April 1987 through March 2026) covering an average of about 2,560 U.S. and Canadian firms per month, drawn from Compustat. For each firm, he constructed enterprise value (EV) multiples based on EBITDA, EBITA, and EBIT, using industry peers within the same GICS sub-industry classification. He then asked two distinct questions:

Valuation accuracy: How close do EV estimates derived from each multiple come to actual market enterprise values? Return predictability: When a stock’s estimated value (based on each multiple) diverges from its market price, does that gap predict future stock returns—suggesting the market is mispricing the stock?

The second question matters because valuation accuracy alone can be misleading. If a multiple’s estimate diverges from market price simply because the market is smarter than the multiple (say, correctly anticipating higher growth), that’s not really an error. But if divergence predicts subsequent returns, it suggests the market is missing something the multiple is capturing.

This distinction is important because amortization has grown dramatically as a share of corporate earnings. As of March 2026, amortization eats up roughly 8% of EBITDA and a quarter of total depreciation and amortization expense—up substantially from three decades ago. That rise reflects both the increasing importance of intangible assets in the economy and accounting rule changes— notably the 2002 (SFAS 141/142) and 2009 (SFAS 141R) revisions — that pushed more acquired intangibles onto company balance sheets, where they get amortized.

Key Findings