Every investment decision is, whether we admit it or not, a forecast. A DCF model is a forecast of cash flows. A portfolio tilt toward value or momentum is a forecast that a premium will persist. A decision to hold cash is a forecast about near-term volatility. An August 2026 recent piece from Verdad Capital, “Evidence-Based Forecasting Techniques for the Average Investor,” drawing heavily on Philip Tetlock’s decades of forecasting research, makes an observation that should cause every investor to reflect on the fact that many spend years studying valuation, accounting, and portfolio theory, but almost none studying the act of forecasting itself — even though forecasting quality is what separates a good decision from a lucky one.

What the Piece Examined

The article’s organizing insight is that the last few decades of forecasting research originating with Tetlock’s work on “superforecasters” — can be distilled into four practical techniques, each answering a distinct question:

What usually happens? — base rates What does new information imply? — prediction markets What have I overlooked? — AI-assisted and dialectical reasoning How do I reduce random judgment error? — aggregating independent estimates

The piece walks through each technique with a specific, timely example, then closes with a simple checklist investors can run through before committing to any forecast.

Key Findings