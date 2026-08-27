“Factor investing is dead” makes for catchy headlines, but it is difficult to reconcile with the recent record of AQR Style Premia Alternative QSPRX , with about $3 billion in assets under management. I wrote about the fund in November 2014, recommending investors consider it, and I have owned it almost since inception. The fund is not a long-only factor tilt offering that can be overwhelmed by an equity bull market; it is designed to harvest long–short style premiums across markets. Its results are not proof that every factor, every implementation, or every manager will succeed. They are, however, meaningful evidence against the much broader claim that publication and investor flows have eliminated factor premiums.

A common critique holds that once academics document an anomaly and investment products package it for investors, capital flows into the trade, valuations adjust, and the premium is arbitraged away. In its strongest version, the claim is that factor investing has failed—or is “dead”—because publication and smart-beta flows have destroyed the opportunity set.

There is real evidence of postpublication decay in some individual anomalies. Research summarized in the “factor zoo” literature reports a roughly 58% decline in average anomaly returns after publication in US evidence. But a lower realized premium after publication is not the same as evidence that the premium has been eliminated. Nor does it establish that all factors have been arbitraged away across all markets and implementations. In fact, if a factor has a risk-based explanation for a premium, the underlying risk cannot simply be arbitraged away—though premiums can, of course, be time-varying (just as is the market beta premium). Investor flows can also affect valuations and, therefore, the near-term size of expected premiums. Note that even with behavioral-based explanations for a premium, while it is reasonable to expect that it will be arbitraged down, limits to arbitrage (trading costs, borrowing fees, and risk of unlimited losses) can allow it to persist at a lower level. (For those interested, there is an excellent 2015 article by AQR’s Cliff Asness on this subject.)

You can read the rest of my latest Morningstar article here.https://www.morningstar.com/financial-advisors/factor-investing-is-very-much-alive