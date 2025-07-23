Structured equity products are packages of synthetic investment instruments specifically designed to appeal to needs that investors perceive are not met by available securities. They are often packaged as asset allocation tools that can be used to reduce portfolio risk. Structured equity products usually consist of an equity index and a derivative (typically a put to protect downside risk, though call options can also be used to capture the upside of returns.

These strategies have proved popular with investors as Morningstar’s options trading-related fund categories had amassed $234 billion of assets by the end of February 2025. Their popularity flies in the face of economic theory—the sellers of the options that protect the downside risk demand a risk premium; thus, the buyers are paying an insurance premium, which should be expected to reduce returns. Thus, even before trading costs and the higher expense ratios of these funds, investors should expect to be disappointed in the returns of such strategies.

You can read the rest of the article here.