Global markets opened 2026 confronting a sobering macro shock: the Iran war. Equity and bond markets spent the quarter attempting to price in the risk of a sustained oil price spike—and the ripple effects that would follow.

A sharp rise in oil prices historically signals economic pain. But this time, the impact on the U.S. economy is likely to be more contained than in past energy supply shocks. Several structural shifts have changed America’s relationship with oil:

• The U.S. is now a major energy exporter. However, that only modestly insulates us from the worst effects of global supply disruptions because oil is priced in global markets. • The oil intensity of global GDP has plummeted since its 1970’s peak and is only half the level it was at the time of the Gulf War in 1990. The primary drivers of these declines are: substantial improvements in energy efficiency, a shift from coal to more efficient combined cycle gas turbines and renewable energy used for industrial power needs, building HVAC and transport via EVs and biofuels, and services—not energy-intensive manufacturing—now dominate GDP, reducing the economy’s sensitivity to fuel costs. • Gasoline accounts for only about 3% of consumer spending today, compared to 4–5% in the 1970s and a peak of roughly 6% during the 1973–74 crisis. • A large global excess supply of oil acts as a buffer against price spirals.

The base case: the war modestly dents GDP growth—perhaps by 0.5% in the coming quarter—while nudging inflation up by a similar margin to a range of 3.0–3.5%. That creates a genuine complication for the Federal Reserve, limiting its room to cut interest rates. But it does not fundamentally alter the trajectory of the U.S. expansion.

The U.S. Economy: From Sizzle to Slowdown—and Back?

After an exceptional 4.4% growth rate in Q3 2025, U.S. GDP growth cooled sharply to 0.7% in the fourth quarter. That deceleration looks worse than it is: the government shutdown that ran from October 1 through November 12 subtracted an estimated 1.2 percentage points from the headline figure on its own.

Meanwhile, the legal landscape around tariffs shifted dramatically. On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the President unilateral authority to impose tariffs of indefinite scope. The ruling immediately cut the effective tariff rate from roughly 19% to around 9–10%. President Trump responded by announcing a new 15% global tariff—valid for 150 days pending Congressional approval—pushing the effective rate back to approximately 14%. The back-and-forth injected fresh uncertainty into markets, which is never a welcome development.

Despite the noise, the underlying economy has more tailwinds than headwinds as we move deeper into 2026.

Economic Tailwinds: Catalysts for Growth

Looking past the near-term disruptions, a remarkably long list of upside catalysts is building. Here are the twelve most significant:

1. Trade War Uncertainty Fading. As tariff policy stabilizes and legal constraints limit executive latitude, the drag from trade uncertainty is likely to ease. Early data also suggests the inflationary impact of tariffs has been less severe than feared.

2. AI and Data Center Investment Boom. A historic CAPEX spending boom is underway in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Hyperscalers and cloud providers are racing to build capacity, with committed spending running into the hundreds of billions.

Critically, AI is also dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of launching new businesses. New business formation has surged—and as these firms scale, they will create jobs, underscoring that AI is likely to strengthen, not disrupt, the U.S. labor market.

3. Wealth Effects. Rising equity valuations and home prices have lifted household net worth, supporting consumer confidence and spending.

4. Dollar Depreciation. A weaker dollar improves the competitiveness of U.S. exports and boosts the dollar-translated earnings of multinational companies.

5. Falling Oil Prices. Absent a prolonged conflict, the underlying trend in energy markets favors lower prices, acting as a de facto tax cut for consumers.

6. Productivity Surge. The early data suggest we may be in the opening stages of a genuine AI-driven labor productivity boom—perhaps the most consequential tailwind of all.

7. Tax Relief on Overtime and Tips. The One Big Beautiful Bill eliminates federal income tax on overtime pay and tips—a meaningful income boost for hourly workers.

8. Expanded Child Tax Credit. The same legislation raises the child tax credit to $2,200 per child, putting more money in the hands of families.

9. Full Business Expensing. 100% immediate expensing for equipment and factory investments encourages capital deployment and hiring.

10. Larger Tax Refunds. Lower total tax liability for 2026 means larger refund checks hitting household bank accounts in the coming months.

11. Minimum Wage Increases. Nineteen states raised their minimum wage at the start of the year—several to over $15 per hour—providing a direct income lift to lower-wage workers.

12. The FIFA Soccer World Cup. Major international sporting events provide a measurable, if temporary, boost to travel, hospitality, and consumer spending.

Bottom line: the probability of a recession had fallen sharply, before the Iran war led to a rise in oil prices.

And the consensus continued to revise its growth forecast upward.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model is currently tracking Q1 2026 GDP growth at 2.0%.

However, if oil prices rise further and stay elevated for longer, the risks of a recession by the end of 2026 increase. The potential for that has led to markets now raising the risks of a recession by year end to 37%, and it would likely increase further if oil prices continue to rise.

The Productivity Revolution

Perhaps the most significant—and underappreciated—development in the U.S. economy right now is the acceleration in labor productivity. Nonfarm business output per hour surged at a 4.9% annualized rate in Q3 2025, following an upwardly revised 4.1% advance in Q2. The back-to-back strength reflects the early dividends of AI adoption across the economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimate for the fourth quarter is 2.8%

The implications are profound. Unit labor costs—what businesses pay to produce one unit of output—fell 1.9% in Q3, the second consecutive quarterly decline, a pattern last seen in 2019. For the Federal Reserve, falling unit labor costs are powerful evidence that wage growth need not translate into inflation.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, the S&P 500’s inflation-adjusted revenue per worker—a proxy for productive efficiency—has risen 5.5% after roughly two decades of stagnation. Notably, the S&P 600 (smaller companies) is seeing the opposite trend, underscoring that AI’s productivity dividend is currently accruing disproportionately to larger, tech-enabled firms.

Over time, that gap should narrow. As AI tools become more accessible, smaller firms will automate repetitive tasks, extract insights from data, and develop new products—much as electrification in the early 20th century ultimately raised productivity economy-wide.

The productivity story is also a crucial offset to a structural headwind: the shrinking U.S. labor supply. Aging demographics, below-replacement fertility rates, reduced immigration, and deglobalization are all constraining headcount growth. Without productivity gains, labor scarcity would translate directly into wage-driven inflation.

Housing: Supply Rises, Demand Cools

The U.S. housing market is undergoing a meaningful rebalancing. Demand is moderating under the weight of high home prices, elevated mortgage rates, slower household formation, and declining immigration.

At the same time, supply—particularly of new homes—is rising to meet the market.

The arithmetic is straightforward: falling demand plus rising supply equals downward pressure on home prices—a welcome development for prospective buyers who have been priced out in recent years.

A Laundry List of Risks