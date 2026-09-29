Insider trading laws are built around a simple idea: people who run companies know things the rest of us don’t. Thus, their trades in their own company’s stock need to be disclosed. In the U.S., Norway, and most developed markets, that disclosure requirement is aimed squarely at the top of the org chart — CEOs, CFOs, and board members. But every company has a layer of executives just below that tier: divisional heads, EVPs, and other senior managers — who often have access to the same material information without facing the same reporting requirements or scrutiny.

In the U.S., the legal requirement to publicly report trades in a company’s stock applies to “insiders” as defined under Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934—not just the most senior executives, but also directors and any shareholder who owns more than 10% of a class of the company’s equity securities. The statutory reporting obligation does not extend to mid-level managers, rank-and-file employees, or junior officers who do not meet the SEC’s definition of “officer” (i.e., those without policy-making functions). However, company policies may be broader. Many public companies impose internal pre-clearance and disclosure requirements on a wider group of employees—sometimes all employees, sometimes those in sensitive roles (e.g., finance, legal, business development). These are internal compliance rules, not SEC-mandated public filings.

Hans Hvide and Kasper Nielsen, authors of the study “Flying Below the Radar: Insider Trading by Executives Below the Top,” published in the July 2026 issue of the Journal of Financial Economics, asked: Do these lower-tier executives use their access to inside information to profit in their own company’s stock — and are they getting away with it precisely because regulators aren’t watching them?

What the Authors Examined

Hvide and Nielsen used Norway’s administrative registry data, which allowed them to identify stock purchases made by executives who sit just below the top disclosure tier at listed companies. Norway’s data infrastructure is particularly well suited to this kind of research as it links individual trading records to detailed employment and compensation data, making it possible to identify who these “below the top” executives are and track their personal trades with a level of granularity that’s difficult to replicate using U.S. data, where only the most senior executives are required to report. Their data base covered the period 1997-2014. Their main sample includes around 82,000 purchases and 62,000 sales worth €3.2 billion. These trades are tilted towards own-company stocks with around 21,700 purchases (26 %) in own-company stocks and 60,500 purchases (74 %) in other stocks.

The core test is a classic event-study approach: look at the abnormal returns following a purchase of own-company stock by one of these executives, and compare that to the abnormal returns the same executives generate when they buy stock in other companies. If these executives are simply good stock pickers, they should show skill in both categories. If they’re trading on inside information specific to their own employer, the skill should show up only in their own company trades.

Key Findings

The results point clearly toward information advantage rather than general investing skill: